Valderrama: The many faces of a father

A typical father, mostly in our image, is the man in the house who protects the family, brings food to the table, provides most of the financial needs, and fixes any broken stuff. He is the son’s first hero and the daughter’s first love.

Mostly, they are, and their influence is unmatched. They just have a way of putting everything together.

How can we forget Mrs. Doubtfire? A father who loved his kids so much that he was willing to invent a new persona and serve as a nanny just to be with his children.

Or we will always appreciate Bryan Mills of Taken for getting things done to find his daughter or Chris Gardner’s character in The Pursuit of Happyness, who had trouble finding work, food, and shelter for his son but never gave up and lost sight of being a good provider.

They are fathers whose love for their children is incomparable. This June, let’s honor the dads who play real acts in our lives.

To the caring fathers who bring their children to the church, play with them in the park, and shop for them in the malls, and responsible fathers who cook breakfast and lead the prayers, thank you for your adorable act.

You will always be the person your children will look up to. But the fathers in our lives wear many hats and faces.

There is a father who needs to work abroad or far from the family so he can provide more. The children dream because they know their father is there to provide for them.

He may be far away, but he continues to guide them. After all, distance no longer matters much. Video calls and text messaging bring us closer together.

To a father who is physically afar, thank you for sacrificing for the family unceasingly.

There is a brother, an uncle, a grandfather, a godfather, and a friend of the family who acts as a father or gives a father image to children who have lost their fathers.

Your support and guidance filled up what was missing. Thank you.

There is a mother who plays the role of the father at the same time and does everything for the family. Your sacrifices are more than noteworthy. Your children will always appreciate what you have done for them.

Thank you for the love. As a familiar quote puts it, “Love is not a feeling of happiness. Love is a willingness to sacrifice.”

And if love and sacrifice are the core of everything, let us go back to where it all began.

In John 3:16, it is written, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

For Catholics, they will always bring with them the sacrificial love of Jesus.