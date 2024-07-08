Wegotmail: Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas statement on the medium-term inflation path

The June 2024 inflation of 3.7 percent is within the BSP’s forecast range of 3.4 to 4.2 percent. The latest inflation outturn is consistent with the BSP's latest outlook that inflation will settle within the target range for 2024-2025 with inflation expectations remaining well-anchored.

The balance of risks to the inflation outlook has shifted to the downside for 2024 and 2025 due largely to the impact of lower import tariffs on rice under Executive Order (EO) 62 (Series of 2024). Nonetheless, higher prices of food items other than rice, transport charges, and electricity rates continue to pose upside risks to inflation.

The Monetary Board supports the National Government’s implementation of the reduction in the tariff on rice imports to address supply-side pressures on prices and sustain the disinflation process. Moving forward, the BSP will ensure that monetary policy settings remain in line with its primary mandate to safeguard price stability conducive to sustainable economic growth.

***

Message of Sec. Carlito G. Galvez, Jr.,

Presidential Adviser on Peace,

Reconciliation and Unity

on the 65th Founding Anniversary

of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur

On behalf of the men and women of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru), I extend our heartfelt congratulations to the people of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur as you commemorate your provinces’ 65th Founding Anniversary!

This occasion is a major milestone that highlights Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur's rich cultural heritage but also serves as a testament to the unwavering spirit of its residents. The strength of character you have shown exemplifies the resilience, determination, and unity that binds your people.

The Opapru recognizes the importance of collective action in sustaining peace. Building a just and lasting peace goes beyond the absence of conflict. It requires the active participation of all sectors of society working together. All of us must, therefore, do our part in preserving the hard-won gains of peace and fostering a more harmonious future.|

Rest assured that the Opapru shall remain a steadfast partner in Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur's journey toward a brighter tomorrow. We stand behind your provinces, as you create more peaceful, prosperous, and progressive communities where each citizen will have the chance to achieve their full potential and thrive.

Once again, Happy Founding Anniversary to the people of Lanao del Norte and Lanao del Sur!