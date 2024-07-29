Wegotmail: Center for Trade Union and Human Rights statement on PBBM declarations on the recent floods

The Center for Trade Union and Human Rights (CTUHR) is utterly dismayed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s statements on the massive July 24 floods that were caused by the southwestern monsoon, which was strengthened by super typhoon Carina (international name Gaemi). We call on him to study and act on the deeper reasons for the disaster.



The extent of the disaster deserves deeper analysis and more comprehensive action. Reports say 34 people all over the country were initially reported dead, six missing and many more injured. Metro Manila was covered with mud and houses made of light materials were washed away. Many livelihoods were lost, provinces were submerged in floods, and many evacuees are still in schools and other cramped evacuation sites.



Just a few days after Marcos Jr’s declaration in his 3rd State of the Nation Address that billions of pesos were spent for flood control structures, flood was all over the nation’s capital.



While his initial demand that his government officials know and present the real situation of flooded areas is commendable, his statements about the floods’ causes are unsatisfactory. Blaming climate change is well-founded but he was silent about public funds on supposed flood control projects.



Blaming flood control structures and Filipinos for improperly throwing garbage is just surface-level analysis. These statements deflect attention from flattened mountains, denuded forests and reclaimed waters in the name of profits – some of the immediate and actionable causes of the floods.



The president must examine the policies that have worsened the impacts of climate change and typhoons on Filipinos. He must review and remove policies that allow the destruction of the environment. Numerous reclamation and dam projects, and widespread logging and mining operations must all be stopped.



The country really needs to improve its flood control structures, and swiftly. But this must not be done to try to offset the expected negative effects of reclamation projects. Factors that worsen flooding and are actionable should be addressed.



The destruction of mangroves across 15,000 hectares of water in the case of the Manila Bay reclamation project – to satisfy the profit drive of big foreign and local corporations – must be stopped to allow water to flow freely.



Marcos Jr’s government should examine its garbage collection and river cleanup drives. These are basic government responsibilities to the environment and to its people, which it fails to fulfill in many areas.



The government should also bolster the country’s disaster preparedness. Enough of the spectacles of government meetings in the midst of heavy rains and floodings! What people want to see are swift relief and rescue operations in their residences and workplaces. We have had enough of bayanihans of communities that were deserted by the national government.



Marcos Jr should also ensure that government employees affected by typhoons are granted their five-day special emergency leave or SEL as mandated by law. He should also ensure that similar leave benefits are provided as much as possible to workers in the private sector.



Marcos Jr should learn from the Noynoy Aquino government: sweet promises and rhetoric are always put to the test by typhoons and other disasters that hit the country, which can add major blemishes to a president’s record in office.