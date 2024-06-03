Wegotmail: Divorce violates sacred bond of marriage

We, the Laity in the Archdiocese of Cebu, oppose the legalization of divorce in the country.

Marriage is a sacred covenant between a man and a woman, established by God. It is a sacrament, a visible sign of God’s grace. Divorce violates this sacred bond, nullifying the permanence and indissolubility of the marital union.

In the Gospels, Jesus explicitly teaches against divorce. In Matthew 19:6, Jesus states, “So they are no longer two, but one flesh. Therefore, what God has joined together, no human being must separate.” This teaching emphasizes the lifelong commitment of marriage and discourages divorce.

The Catholic Church believes in upholding the well-being and stability of the family unit, considering it essential for the healthy development of children. Children from divorced families may experience emotional, psychological and social challenges.

Marital vows are taken by the spouses before God, promising to love, honor and remain faithful to one another until death. Divorce undermines the seriousness and sacredness of the vows.

The divorce law negates the divine command that no man should separate what God has joined together. Here, man puts himself above God.

We encourage couples to work through difficulties, seek reconciliation and grow in their commitment to one another.

With God’s grace, reconciliation and forgiveness are possible and advised within marriage. We recognize that couples may face difficulties and conflicts, but they should be encouraged to seek help, counseling and support to address these issues instead of resorting to divorce.

The stability of marriages and families contributes to the well-being and stability of society as a whole. Divorce can have negative effects on individuals, families and communities. Upholding the permanence of marriage promotes the common good and the flourishing of society.

We recognize the reality of marital breakdown for which guidance and support should be given to couples in difficult situations, through pastoral care, counseling and the annulment process, which examines the validity of a marriage.

The Constitution of the Philippines protects marriage as a social institution, which is not compatible with the concept of divorce.

Besides, divorce is unnecessary due to existing legal remedies, such as legal separation, annulment and, declaration of nullity of marriage.

May God, who established the sacrament of marriage by the power of the Holy Spirit, protect us from the enemies that destroy family and life. Mother Mary, intercede for us!

Fe Mantuhac-Barino

Chair, Commission on the Laity