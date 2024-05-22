Wegotmail: From childhood sweethearts to married: Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz spark discussions on modern marriage

Nash Aguas and Mika dela Cruz, beloved by Filipinos for their roles as childhood actors on ABS-CBN's Going Bulilit, have recently made headlines again — not for their acting, but for their marriage. These childhood sweethearts have now embarked on a new journey as husband and wife. Their union has sparked discussions on the evolving nature of marriage in contemporary society.

Today, marriage often appears more complex, with many couples opting for "common-law" arrangements or "live-in" partnerships instead. This shift reflects changing attitudes towards the traditional institution of marriage, which some now view as a mere formality—a "piece of paper"—rather than a cornerstone of a committed relationship.

However, it’s crucial to recognize the significance of marriage beyond its symbolic value. Legally, marriage offers numerous protections and benefits under the Family Code of the Philippines, ensuring rights and legitimacy that unmarried couples may not have. For those devoted to their Christian or Islamic faith, marriage is also seen as a sacred covenant blessed by the divine. Before deciding to marry, it's essential to consider the wisdom of elders, insights from literature, and practical life tools. Realism and thoughtful deliberation are vital in making such a significant commitment.

Returning to Nash and Mika, we hope their marriage prospers and that they continue to inspire other couples. Their commitment serves as a powerful reminder that marriage, while indeed a serious commitment, can also be a deeply fulfilling and enriching journey. For those contemplating marriage, remember that commitment, when undertaken thoughtfully and earnestly, is a potent force. It’s about doing things better and striving for the right path together. Nash and Mika's story is a testament to the enduring power of love and commitment.

As a non-married person, I may not have firsthand experience with the intricacies of marriage, but one thing remains clear: commitment is powerful. Every time we commit to something, we should strive to do it better and right.



– - George Evan B. Cuadrillero