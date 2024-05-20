Wegotmail: PPop: A blend of innovation and cultural identity

In recent weeks, the Filipino girl group BINI has been dominating the Billboard charts, while the boy band SB19 continues to captivate audiences. This surge in popularity of Filipino music is resonating deeply with millennials and Gen-Z Pinoys, marking a significant wave in the Filipino soundscape.

The contemporary Filipino music scene bears a noticeable resemblance to the tones and melodies of K-pop and other global pop genres. This has led some to label it as "Filipinized K-pop," suggesting that the music is simply a local adaptation of foreign styles or dubbing it "nakaw" or stolen. However, this view doesn't capture the full picture. Like language, music evolves dynamically, reflecting the creativity and identity of its people

A notable example is Shaira's hit song "Selos," which draws inspiration from Lenka's "Trouble Is a Friend." Despite the similarity in melody, the lyrics of "Selos" are distinctly Filipino. This isn't about musical infringement but about Filipino ingenuity — taking global influences and crafting something uniquely Filipino. This creativity is reminiscent of how Filipinos adapted the American Jeepney into a beloved form of mass transportation.

Groups like BINI and SB19, along with artists like Shaira, embody the vibrant and innovative spirit of Filipino music today. They are products of a culture that thrives on blending tradition with modernity, utilizing the internet and contemporary influences to create music that resonates both locally and globally.

Filipino music is not merely surviving; it is thriving, evolving, and asserting its place in the global music arena. The ingenuity and creativity of Filipino artists ensure that their music remains dynamic, relevant, distinctly Pinoy and lovely to “Madla.”



George Evan B. Cuadrillero

—

Statement of Rep. Rodolfo Ordanes,

Senior Citizen Party-list Chair, on approval

of Universal Social Pension for Seniors

on second reading

The Universal Social Pension bill (HB 10423) for all seniors has just been approved on second reading here at the House of Representatives. With this latest development, third and final reading is assured and transmittal to the Senate will follow swiftly thereafter.

In my gratitude letters to Speaker Martin Romualdez and the House leadership, I noted that “the passage of this bill marks a significant milestone in our collective effort to ensure that all our senior citizens in the country can live with dignity and security. Your support was instrumental in moving this crucial piece of legislation forward, and I sincerely appreciate your continuous dedication to uplifting the welfare of our most vulnerable sectors.”

So far, the only bill in the Senate about universal social pension for seniors is SB 141 of Senator Risa Hontiveros.

To further expedite passage, I am hoping President Ferdinand Marcos Jr will certify as urgent HB 10423.

We in the House firmly believe the provisions of HB 10423 are the fiscally responsible way to implement the universal social pension for seniors because non-indigent elderly will get P500 monthly in the first five years of effectivity. Thereafter, that P500 increases to P1,000. At that point, all seniors will get P1,000 per month in social pension. This way, the additional budget needed gets phased in.

The transition also gives the implementing system time to adjust to the heavier workload of disbursing to around 10 million seniors.