Wegotmail: Proposed Maritime Zones Law to foster international delimitations and fishing pacts

Other than a super typhoon destroying those illegal structures on Panganiban Reef and dismantling the sea blockades in the West Philippine Sea, the best options for restoring freedom of navigation in our EEZ are multinational naval-coast guard patrols and international agreements on fishing and delimitation in EEZ overlaps.

The Philippines has good relations with Brunei, Vietnam, and Malaysia, so we can have fishing and delimitation agreements with them.

Now at the bicameral conference committee phase are the House and Senate bills on Maritime Zones, so it will only be a matter of weeks until that becomes law and can be used to boost prospects for new international agreements.

The multinational naval-coast guard patrols can also be the subject of international agreements among countries whose cargo, passenger, and fishing vessels navigate through the seas in Southeast Asia.

International efforts would also be needed to make necessary changes to the maps, so that the West Philippine Sea is properly identified in those maps and delimitations in international agreements are properly marked in navigational maps.

Rep. Jonathan Keith “Atty. John” Flores,

Chair, Committee on Government Reorganization