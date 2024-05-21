Wegotmail: Send special envoy to talk with high-ranking Chinese officials

To diffuse the diplomatic and military tensions with China, I suggest the sending of a special envoy to talk with ministers and officials of China's foreign affairs, the military, and the coast guard.

The meetings can take place maybe in any ASEAN country—probably Thailand, Cambodia, or Laos.

The goal can be the cessation of aggressive maneuvers of the Chinese Coast Guard and militia ships and the initiation of bilateral talks for a fisheries and marine life agreement.

I believe this approach can proceed while the Philippines also works with other countries and within Asean.

A fisheries and marine life agreement should suffice to protect the interests of our fisheries and prevent any further damage to our corals, other marine life, reefs, shoals, islands, and their habitats.

Bilateral talks can take years, but it is a process that needs to start now so constructive engagement can replace the tensions in our EEZ and the West Philippine Sea.

Rep. Jonathan Keith Flores

Chair, Committee on Government Reorganization