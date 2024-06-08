Wegotmail: Sentro statement in ILO Convention

On behalf of the Philippine worker’s delegation, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude for the opportunity to speak before the ILC this year.

We applaud the collective effort that went into the ratification of Convention 190. It is a big victory for working people all over. Now the challenge is making sure that the substance of the

convention will be reflected on our national policies which is not limited to violence based on

gender, but includes all forms such as trade union harassment and repression.

The Philippine workers’ delegation states our support for the movement towards the creation of

a convention and resolution for protection against biological hazards. We recognize the urgent

need for the comprehensive protection for workers and communities.

As a working woman, I strongly believe that care work, predominantly carried out by women,

must be properly represented and adequately protected in the world of work. Our delegation

aims for concrete standard setting for decent work and care.

The trade union movement is built on the principle of solidarity. As a saying goes in the

Philippines, “sakit ng kalingkingan, sakit ng buong katawan”, a pain in one part is a problem of the entire body. This commitment to workers’ common interests, regardless of race, creed, or identity, keeps the international labor movement relevant. In solidarity, we express our concern for our brothers and sisters in Myanmar.

The ongoing civil war and the continuous brutalization of workers, activists, and citizens by the military junta is completely unacceptable. We support calls for the recognition of the national unity government (NUG) as the legitimate government of Myanmar. We urge the ILO to demonstrate its commitment to basic human and labor rights by working with the NUG in all relevant processes under its mandate. We join the calls for the 112th International Labour Conference to expedite the implementation of the ILO COI Recommendations by adopting a

resolution on measures based on Article 33 of the ILO constitution.

Our delegation is gravely concerned about the situation at home. The Philippines has been in the ILO’s spotlight, and for good reason. More than a year since the conclusive findings of the ILO HLTM, we have yet to see any substantive steps towards addressing the systemic roots of precariousness and labor rights violations in the Philippines. The lack of meaningful progress gravely concerns us as it contributes to the weakening of the ILO’s inspection system. Despite

claims to the contrary, hostility to trade unions remains the order of the day in the Philippines.

The Philippine government is creating the impression that things are improving for workers. If so, why has not a single case out of the 72 trade union killings been resolved? Why are there instances of red-tagging and profiling by security forces against unions continue to happen daily, such as those targeting Sentro and KMU, of forced disaffiliation of unions such as the PNPNUPAI?

How can things be better when none of the HLTM’s recommendations have been realized in a

meaningful way? To name a few unrealized recommendations:

- There has been no traction on the proposed formation of a truth commission and presidentially

mandated body on FOA violations.

- The presidential commission created by Executive Order 23 is glaringly insufficient. Among its

many issues is the complete absence of participation by the social partners. As such, it has yet

to deliver anything substantive in terms of giving justice to those harmed nor has it prevented

FOA violations from happening.

- Progress on the FOA roadmap has stalled since its submission to the ILO was not endorsed

by the majority of workers’ representatives

- Many of the measures aimed at aligning national laws and practices with international

standards are languishing in congress, including the enabling law for C151 and other measures

that the president could easily certify as urgent

- The president has defied calls to reassess the mandate and function of the NTF-ELCAC

Despite all of Dole’s window-dressing, unionization rates remain stagnant. This is the true

litmus test of full compliance with FOA standards. It's no wonder wages have stagnated for

years, and job quality has yet to improve.

These, and many other frustrations are what led to the almost unanimous call by the PH labor

movement, including all the ITUC affiliates in the Philippines except the FFW, for DOLE’s

Secretary Laguesma’s resignation.

These are just some of the crucial areas that the Philippine delegation would like to put into

focus. Good day to all.

Joanna Bernice S. Coronation

Delegation, Workers’ Head Delegate for the Philippines

Friends, Colleagues, and Delegates,