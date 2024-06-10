Wegotmail: Sentro statement in ILO Convention (Part 2)

How can things be better when none of the HLTM’s recommendations have been realized in a meaningful way? To name a few unrealized recommendations:

- There has been no traction on the proposed formation of a truth commission and presidentially mandated body on FOA violations.

- The presidential commission created by Executive Order 23 is glaringly insufficient. Among its many issues is the complete absence of participation by the social partners. As such, it has yet to deliver anything substantive in terms of giving justice to those harmed nor has it prevented FOA violations from happening.

- Progress on the FOA roadmap has stalled since its submission to the ILO was not endorsed by the majority of workers’ representatives

- Many of the measures aimed at aligning national laws and practices with international

standards are languishing in congress, including the enabling law for C151 and other measures that the president could easily certify as urgent

- The president has defied calls to reassess the mandate and function of the NTF-ELCAC

Despite all of Dole’s window-dressing, unionization rates remain stagnant. This is the true

litmus test of full compliance with FOA standards. It's no wonder wages have stagnated for years, and job quality has yet to improve.

These, and many other frustrations are what led to the almost unanimous call by the PH labor movement, including all the ITUC affiliates in the Philippines except the FFW, for Dole’s Secretary Laguesma’s resignation.

These are just some of the crucial areas that the Philippine delegation would like to put into

focus. Good day to all.

Joanna Bernice S. Coronation

Delegation, Workers’ Head Delegate for the Philippines

Friends, Colleagues, and Delegates,