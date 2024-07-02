Wegotmail: Statement of former Cong. Joel Mayo Z. Almario on new secretary of Department of Education

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian qualified to be Education Secretary.

With DepEd Secretary Sara Duterte’s resignation to take effect on July 19, it is best for President Bongbong Marcos to include Senator Sherwin Gatchalian among his choices for the next Secretary of the Department of Education to continue and further enhance the innovations the outgoing Secretary has done for the department.

Senator Gatchalian is widely recognized and respected by his peers and constituents because of his leadership and dedication as a legislator and as a local executive.

He knows the Department of Education very well given the fact that he has successfully steered the Senate Committee on Education as its Chairman since 2019.

The committee tackles issues and concerns of the department and its policies, plans, programs, and projects, and budgetary needs in the areas of formal and non-formal basic education. Naturally, the committee Chairman knows more of these than any other member of the Senate.

Confident ako na lahat ng karanasan at kaalaman ni Senator Sherwin Gatchalian bilang chair ng Senate Committee on Education ay magiging malaking pakinabang para mapaigting pa ang vision ni Presidente Bongbong, lalo na sa polisiya, programa at proyektong pang-edukasyon.

Senator Gatchalian’s tenure as a three-termer Mayor of Valenzuela City is monumental with the city receiving various awards including the Seal of Good Housekeeping from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) and the Galing Pook Award for transparency and good governance. This alone provides him with invaluable insights into the needs and challenges faced by local communities, especially in the education sector.

His hands-on experience in local governance has equipped him with a deep understanding of the grassroots level, making him uniquely qualified to address the diverse needs of students, educators, and communities across the Philippines.

President Marcos recognizes the critical importance of Education in shaping the future of the nation and acknowledges the profound impact that effective leadership in this department can have on the country’s educational landscape.

The appointment of the next Secretary of the Department of Education is expected to be announced soon. The administration remains committed to ensuring that the chosen leader will continue to drive forward the mission of providing quality education to all Filipino students.