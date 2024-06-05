Wegotmail: Statement of Rep. Angelica Natasha Co, BHW Party-list, Chair, Committee on Welfare of Children

I wish all Filipinos, especially my LGBTQ friends, a happy and meaningful Pride Month!

While we wait for the SOGIE bill to make further progress and reach the desk of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr, the other focus should be on the Safe Spaces Act (RA 11313), Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (OSAEC) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act (RA 11930), and the Anti-Human Trafficking laws (RA 9028 and RA 10364) because these are already in place and enforceable nationwide and online.

All these four landmark laws have provisions that can be applied to protect and care for the LGBTQ community and its members.

During the budget hearings in about two months, we will have the opportunity to hold accountable the implementing agencies responsible for these laws.

While Congress exercises its oversight and budget powers, there can also be continuing multisectoral efforts to have more cities and towns enact ordinances that give added protections for the LGBTQ, give more funding to LGBTQ welfare programs, and adapt these four laws to the situations on the ground in the provinces, cities, and towns.

Gender And Development (GAD) budgets of LGUs and national agencies can also be used for LGBTQ matters, not just the welfare of women.