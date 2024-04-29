Wegotmail: Statement of Sec. Carlito G. Galvez Jr., Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity on neutralizing top BIFF leader

We commend the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for a successful operation that neutralized top Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) leader Mohiden Alimodin Animbang and eleven of his followers during a clash in Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Monday, April 22.

This major achievement is a testament to the AFP's professionalism, bravery and most importantly, steadfast commitment to safeguarding the peace and security of the region. We commend the Officers and personnel of the 6th Infantry Division headed by MGen. Alex S Rillera for your outstanding work.

We also want to highlight the key role played by the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) leadership and its commanders in supporting the AFP's successful operations against Animbang and his men. Their full cooperation is a testament of their desire to help defeat the spoilers of peace, and bring long-lasting peace in the Bangsamoro.

We, therefore, urge the other members of the BIFF to abandon the armed violence and return to the folds of the law. There is no longer any reason for you to engage in violent acts, as the dividends of peace are now upon us.

Moving forward, we must all work together to address the challenges in achieving genuine peace and security. We must not allow these instruments of unpeace to negate the gains we have made under the Bangsamoro peace process. Let us all stand united in defeating violent extremism and building a peaceful, progressive and prosperous future for all.

******

May the millennials, GenZ, future generations of Filipinos know who Rene Saguisag was and why he matters in their lives.

The death of former Senator Rene Saguisag marks a generational time shift in our contemporary political history.

We can only hope and pray that the Millennials, Gen Zs, and future generations will be taught through social media, livestreams, and classroom history lessons how and why Rene Saguisag devoted his life to the rule of law, human rights, good governance, and education so that they are able to live their lives in freedom and prosperity.

At best, present memory and awareness of Rene Saguisag’s life reached the consciousness of those born in the 70s, 80s, and 90s, so I have concerns about how those born in the 21st century even know who Rene Saguisag is.

It is now up to those who were alive when Rene Saguisag was very much in the public eye to remind the younger generations of how his life continues to matter.

–

Atty. Lawrence "Law” H. Fortun

President, Alliance of Local Legislators for Human Dev’t

Incumbent Vice Mayor, Butuan City