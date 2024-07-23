Wegotmail: Statement on today’s Sona by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

As a movement of the common people who struggle daily to make ends meet, the Davao Consumer Movement (DCM) eagerly anticipates President Marcos' State of the Nation Address today. We expect concrete solutions to the pressing issues affecting their daily lives. Foremost are the soaring prices of rice and other basic commodities which have severely strained household budgets and impacted the quality of life for many families. We seek reassurance that measures will be implemented to stabilize and reduce these prices, ensuring that essential goods remain affordable.

As essential items like rice, meat, vegetables, and other staples become more expensive, the burden on low and middle-income families intensifies. DCM is thus calling on President Marcos to outline specific strategies such as increasing local agricultural production and improving the supply chain that would lower prices, alleviate the immediate financial pressure on households, and ultimately contribute to long-term economic stability.

Additionally, there is an urgent need to address the power crisis in Davao del Norte brought about by the inefficient service of the Northern Davao Electric Cooperative (NORDECO). Frequent power outages and unreliable electricity supply have not only inconvenienced residents but also hampered local businesses and economic activities. DCM wants immediate and effective interventions to improve the power situation in the province; after all, consistent power supply plays a critical role in supporting economic growth and quality of life.

DCM looks to President Marcos for a clear and actionable plan that will tackle these critical issues head-on and bring much-needed relief and stability to Davao del Norte. By addressing the high prices of essential commodities and the persistent power crisis, the administration can significantly improve the living standards of our residents. DCM is hopeful that today’s SONA will mark the beginning of meaningful changes that prioritize the welfare of consumers and foster a more prosperous future for all.

Ryan Amper

Convenor

Davao Consumer Movement

