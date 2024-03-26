‘Oplan Harabas’ starts

THE Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Davao Region (PDEA-Davao) has started its surprise drug test on bus and van drivers under “Oplan Harabas”, part of Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, on Tuesday morning, March 26, 2024.

Oplan Harabas was held simultaneously at Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT), UV Express Van Terminal at GMall Bajada, Digos City Overland Transport Terminal, Tagum City Overland Transport Terminal, Venus Terminal, and Victoria Plaza Van Terminal.

In an interview with dxDC-RMN on March 25, Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao) Regional Director Neil Cañedo expected that "Oplan Harabas” would be held in five terminals around the Davao Region as part of the campaign of the regional office for safe travel for all passengers who will go home to their provinces to observe Lent this week.

The operation aims to prevent road accidents caused by drivers who may be under the influence of illegal drugs or alcohol.

Oplan Harabas is a program in cooperation with the Philippine National Police, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), National Bureau of Investigation, Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Health, and LTO.

On March 16, DCOTT Head Aisa Usop said that the safety of the passengers is in the hands of the drivers, which is why the agencies have ensured that the drivers have never abused illegal drugs.

“Alang sa atong mga driver, atong huna-hunaon nga kaligtasan sa atoang mga pasahero nagaagad gyud sa inyuhang mga kamot ug mag-amping kita sa pagmaneho (For our drivers, we should think that the safety of our passengers really depends on your hands, and we should be careful while driving),” Usop said.

Usop also added that their agency will implement the existing ordinance on the “no-pick-up” policy which means that the loading and unloading of passengers must occur only at the terminal.

Committing to the safety of passengers, DCOTT had already informed the bus companies regarding this campaign a few weeks before the Holy Week. DEF with reports from Kia Bacomo, DNSC Intern