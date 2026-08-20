Organizers, IP leaders call for respect, unity amid Hiyas result controversy

HIYAS sa Kadayawan organizers and Moro and Indigenous People (IP) leaders renewed their call for respect, inclusivity, and unity following the coronation of the festival’s 2026 cultural ambassador.

Christine Faith Gawilan of the Matigsalug tribe was crowned Hiyas sa Kadayawan 2026 during the grand coronation night on August 13 at the University of Southeastern Philippines (USeP) Gymnasium, ending a 13-year title drought for her tribe.

However, after the pageant, various supporters aired mixed reactions to the result of the event.

In a statement, the Hiyas sa Kadayawan organizing body stressed that the pageant is “dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive and respectful space for everyone,” emphasizing that it is more than a showcase of candidates but a celebration of the heritage, traditions, and identity of Davao City’s 11 ethnolinguistic communities.

“Any form of bullying, harassment, or discrimination has no place in a celebration that honors culture, community and respect,” the organizers said, as they urged the public to support the newly crowned queens and their advocacies.

Gawilan, a public school science teacher, anchored her campaign on bridging modern scientific knowledge with indigenous traditions, arguing that progress and cultural preservation can coexist.

“I testify that culture and progress can work together,” she said during the competition, highlighting the need to integrate indigenous knowledge into education and development efforts.

Alongside Gawilan, Bai Ayessa Mangansakan of the Maguindanaon community was named Hiyas sa Panaghiusa 2026, while Marziyah Channa Abinal of the Meranaw community was crowned Hiyas sa Kalambuan 2026.

Meanwhile, the Moro and IP deputy mayors underscored unity among Davao’s ethnolinguistic groups, describing the city as “one family” bound by shared history, mutual respect, and a commitment to peace.

They warned that disrespect, harsh language, and bullying threaten the harmony built among communities, stressing that such behavior has no place in a city where dignity and honor are upheld.

“Pride that relies on putting others down is not true pride; honor built on another’s humiliation is not real honor,” their joint statement read.

The leaders also urged Dabawenyos and festivalgoers to uphold values rooted in cultural heritage, particularly respect for others and responsible communication.

“Let us choose words that heal, uplift, and unite,” they said, adding that kindness plays a crucial role in safeguarding peace within the community.

The Hiyas organizers echoed this call, encouraging the public to rally behind the queens as cultural ambassadors of the city’s Indigenous Peoples and Moro communities.

Both statements come as Kadayawan festivities continue to draw crowds, with organizers and local leaders reminding the public to celebrate with dignity and respect for the diversity that defines Davao City. RGL