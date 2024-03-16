Origin of Davao City streets’ name

Ponciano Reyes Street

Before it was renamed Cayetano Bangoy Street, old-timers, and even the GenZ Dabawenyos, would still call the thoroughfare that links Quirino Street to San Pedro Street as Ponciano Street. The street was named after an illustrious lawyer known for his contributions to governance in the southern Philippines, including the memorandum of agreement forged between the governor-general of the Philippines and the Sultan of Sulu.

Palma Gil Street

This street was named after Don Teodoro L. Palma Gil, a distinguished educator, and eventually, a politician. He was one of the first known teachers of the natives of Davao. In the field of politics, he held the position of municipal councilor, municipal president, Justice of the Peace of Davao sometime in 1911 and 1912, and representative of Mindanao and Sulu to the Philippine Legislature (one of the first appointed) in 1916. He was also appointed as senator from Mindanao. Among the many achievements of Don Teodoro Palma Gil as a government official were: (a) presentation of the first bill creating the Davao Public Hospital (first hospital in Davao); (b) securing the appropriations for the main road constructions; and (c) construction of the wharf at the Sta. Ana.

In recognition of his achievements the government of the City of Davao named in his honor one public elementary school, the Teodoro Palma Gil Elementary School on Tomas Claudio Street which is now Quirino Avenue.

Suazo Street

For millennials, Suazo Street may ring a bell as a known hotspot bar. However, the Suazo family is also part of the colorful figures in the history of Davao politics. The street is named after Damaso Suazo who was the first municipal president of Davao. His son, Arsenio, meanwhile, also made a name for himself. As to Suazo’s other accomplishments, he founded Davao’s first political party, the “partidodemocrata.” He was remembered by his family as a lawyer who shared his legal expertise with others, especially with the Bagobos, Moros, and other ethnic tribes who could not readily afford to pay for the services of a lawyer, thus leaning on him for legal services, all for free.

Generoso Street

One of the towering figures of Davao’s Political history was Sebastian Generoso, a native Dabawenyo and former governor of Davao who served for three terms: 1925-1928; 1928-1931; and 1934-1937. He was a scion of the prominent Generoso clan from Sigaboy, now part of Davao Oriental. As governor, Generoso was well-liked by Dabawenyos from all walks of life because of his generosity and other admirable qualities. His glittering record of achievements in politics was capped when he was able to pacify the conflict between the warring Philippine constabulary group and the Muslim group in 1930. His other accomplishments during his incumbency as governor were: the building of the bridge which was named after him; the asphalting of the roads in the Poblacion area; and the further beautification of the Osmena Park in old Davao. RGL