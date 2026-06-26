Ortiz pushes community-based tourism in Davao City

DAVAO City Councilor Myrna Dalodo-Ortiz said that there is a need to establish a Community-Based Tourism (CBT) Framework in the city, citing the city's potential for sustainable tourism with Indigenous Communities.

Ortiz, who chairs the Committees on Trade, Commerce, and Industry, as well as Tourism and Beautification, said that by adopting this framework and recognizing the city’s potential in CBT, they can use it as a tool to promote inclusive growth, preserve cultural heritage, and support sustainable community development.

“At a time when there is an increasing need to balance economic progress with cultural preservation and environmental sustainability, it becomes imperative for us as policymakers to explore legislative measures that can provide the necessary framework for empowering communities and supporting responsible tourism initiatives within our city,” the councilor said during her privilege speech on June 23, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod.

Ortiz said that by allowing these measures to enter the legislative process, it will provide the government, together with concerned stakeholders, government agencies, Indigenous Communities, tourism practitioners, and civil society organizations, an opportunity to study, refine, and strengthen the policy that will help in the long-term development of the city.

The councilor said that by promoting CBT, they are promoting inclusive, sustainable, culturally sensitive, and community-driven development.

She highlighted how Davao City is blessed with a rich cultural heritage, diverse Indigenous Peoples Communities, vibrant traditions, and unique local experiences that reflect the identity of Dabawenyos. She said that these resources are not only valuable cultural assets but also provide opportunities for sustainable economic growth and community empowerment.

Ortiz said many areas in Davao City have local communities that have the potential to become part of tourism development through CBT. Through this initiative, communities would be given the opportunity to showcase their culture, traditions, local products, indigenous knowledge systems, and way of life while at the same time generating sustainable livelihoods and preserving their heritage.

She said that under CBT, the community would be able to benefit, citing how its impact could be directly felt by the people. She added that through the program, the community would become partners of the local government instead of watching from the sidelines of development.

Ortiz then moved for her privilege speech to be considered for first reading and referred to the appropriate committee.

To recall, the Department of Tourism-Davao Region (DOT-Davao) and the Davao City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) are exploring the development of CBT in Tambobong in Baguio District and Datu Salumay in Marilog District, in partnership with the Indigenous Peoples (IPs) in the area, to generate livelihood opportunities for the community.

Regional Director Tanya Rabat-Tan of DOT-Davao said they visited Tambobong and Datu Salumay to assess how the department could help develop their tourism potential. She added that after they inspected Tambobong, they could begin tourism awareness training, especially since the area is not yet engaged in tourism.

Meanwhile, Willenito P. Tormis Jr., officer-in-charge of CTOO, said that their office’s visit to the areas was aimed at determining how CBT could be implemented. He said that through CBT, they would be able to provide sustainable livelihood opportunities to IP communities. RGP