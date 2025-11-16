Osaec suspect nabbed, 4 victims rescued in Surigao del Sur

SURIGAO DEL SUR – The Philippine National Police–Women and Children Protection Center (PNP-WCPC), through its Mindanao Field Unit (MFU), conducted a rescue operation on November 11, 2025, in Bayabas, Surigao del Sur, in relation to a case involving online sexual abuse or exploitation of children (Osaec) and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM).

The operation was launched following a referral from the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (Picacc), under Picacc No. 2022-0386-NCA-Trangia, a case endorsed by the United Kingdom–National Crime Agency (UK-NCA).

The team successfully arrested a female suspect and rescued four victims: one female minor and three children at risk — one male, one female, and an 18-month-old baby.

The operation was carried out by elements of PNP-WCPC-MFU led by PCol. Mario M. Baquiran Jr., chief of MFU, under the supervision of PBGen. Maria Sheila T. Portento, acting chief of WCPC.

It was coordinated with other PNP operating units, along with DSWD-Caraga, MSWDO-Bayabas, as well as with the active support of NCC-Osaec/CSAEM, Regional Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (Riacat)/Regional Anti-Trafficking Task Force (RATTF)-13, and International Justice Mission (IJM). This forms part of the PNP-WCPC-MFU’s intensified campaign to dismantle Osaec networks and protect vulnerable children from online predators.

As part of the operation, authorities also implemented a warrant to search, seize, and examine computer data (WSSECD) No. 01-2025, allowing law enforcement to collect crucial digital evidence to strengthen the case against the perpetrator.

The digital forensic examiner of the Regional Anti-Cybercrime Unit (Racu)-13 conducted an on-site forensic examination of the suspect’s mobile phone, which resulted in the discovery of several CSAEM files and the subsequent arrest of the suspect for possession of CSAEM under R.A. No. 11930 or Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children (Osaec) and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (CSAEM) Act.

The arrested suspect allegedly used a child to perform or participate in the creation, production, sale, and/or distribution of CSAEM online through the use of information and communication technology (ICT).

During the operation, the victims were rescued from an abusive environment where they were being used to create exploitative online content. They have been placed under the protective custody of the Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office (MSWDO)-Bayabas for immediate assessment, evaluation, and intervention.

“The WCPC-MFU will persist in pursuing those who exploit the vulnerable through online platforms. Protecting children and victims of exploitation remains our top priority,” the unit emphasized.

The WCPC operates a Facebook page 24/7 where the community may report online sexual abuse and exploitation of children. The public is encouraged to provide information and report incidents through the page: PNP Women and Children Protection Center (https://www.facebook.com/wcpc.didmpnp). PR