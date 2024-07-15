Outgoing DepEd Sec. Duterte ‘cooperating’ with Angara

Vice President Sara Duterte said that she is “very cooperative” with the transition of secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd) to Senator Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara.

Duterte, who was present at Brokenshire Medical Center’s launching of its Child and Adolescent Neurodevelopmental Center (Candev) on Thursday, July 11, 2024, in Madapo Hills, Davao City, said that meetings with the undersecretary and other strands of DepEd with Angara are underway.

“Very cooperative mi sa iyahang ginapangayo sa amoa na mga data and kung unsa man ang ilaha pod mga requests sa amoang patabang para sa ilahang pagsulod sa secretary of education (we are very cooperative with the data that he is asking from us as well as whatever requests they are seeking for help from us for the entry of the secretary of Education),” she said.

Duterte resigned as secretary of DepEd and Vice Chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) on June 19, 2024. She will be succeeded as DepEd secretary by Angara.

Duterte did not cite any reason for her resignation but expressed in a press conference that she will continue to champion the quality of education in the Philippines. She said that her resignation is not carried by weakness, rather it is through genuine concern for the youth and teachers.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) announced on July 2, 2024, that Angara will be succeeding Duterte as education secretary. The office noted the “extensive legislative history” of Angara as well as his achievements in the field of education.

On the same day, Duterte also announced that she will not be attending President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (Sone) this year. She said that she is appointing herself as the designated survivor. RGP