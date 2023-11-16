Outgoing SK chief bids farewell on FB

Marohomsalic conveyed his gratitude to all those who supported and believed in him, emphasizing that he wouldn't have been able to fulfill his role as president without their backing.

He acknowledged the valuable contributions of his staff and fellow city councilors, attributing his growth as a young legislator to their shared values, wisdom, and knowledge.

The outgoing SK Federation president also thanked the Duterte family for allowing representation of the Muslim sector in the city, acknowledging that the opportunity and trust bestowed upon him were owed to them.

Marohomsalic cited his family's understanding when he couldn't spend as much time with them, expressing his heartfelt thanks to them.

“Sa akong mga uyuan daghang salamat for being so proud of me. Sa akong mamang thank you for not giving up for us and we love you so much. To my late father, Pang I love you so much and I hope I made you really proud. We really miss you every single day (To my uncles, thank you so much for being proud of me. To my mother, thank you for not giving up on us; we love you so much. To my late father, Pang, I love you so much and I hope I made you proud and we miss you every single day),” Marohomsalic said.

Having served in the 18th, 19th, and 20th city councils, Marohomsalic dedicated his efforts to the Local Government Unit (LGU) from 2018 to 2023.

Before concluding his term, Marohomsalic achieved a significant legislative milestone by passing two crucial youth ordinances: the Davao City Youth Development Council (DCYDC) Ordinance and the Davao City Youth Development Division-Local Youth Development Office (DCYDD-LYDO) of Davao City Ordinance. These ordinances were ratified during the 38th regular session on Tuesday morning, October 10, 2023. RGP

