Outland: Building a stronger brand by meeting customers where they are

MANILA — The Philippine digital economy continues to gain momentum as a key driver of national growth. As part of the government’s push to bolster the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector through regulatory reforms and continued infrastructure investments, the digital economy is projected to contribute up to 12% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2026 – translating to an estimated PHP 354 billion boost to the economy.

With eCommerce driving nearly 80% of jobs in the sector, local enterprises are finding new ways to scale, innovate, and connect with more consumers online.

For nearly three decades, Outland has stood as a symbol of Filipino craftsmanship, delivering premium leather footwear at accessible prices from polished classics to everyday essentials. But in an era defined by rapid digital transformation, longevity isn't just about heritage, it's about adaptability.

This year, Outland isn't just surviving change. It is leading it.

Going where the customers are

Recognizing the shift in consumer behavior, General Manager Arlene Peña saw an opportunity to meet shoppers where they were increasingly spending their time — online.

The shift was clear years ago, but accelerated dramatically in 2024. Filipinos are shopping online more than ever, and they expect seamless, trustworthy experiences from the brands they love.

“Dati, yung traditional way: magbubukas ka ng store, kukuha ng merchandiser. Pero as an online seller, mas mabilis at mas convenient na sa amin. In just one click, nakabili na ang customer,” Peña shares.

Recognizing this shift early, Outland made a strategic move to scale its digital presence through Lazada, joining the platform in 2014 and evolving alongside it. Today, their online store serves customers nationwide, powered by integrated logistics, data-driven insights, and Lazada's commitment to authentic, quality-first eCommerce.

“Tulong din sayo kasi [on the] expenses side,” she adds, referring to the efficiencies that eCommerce enables.

A smarter, more rewarding way to sell — especially during Mega Campaigns

By embracing Lazada’s AI-powered seller tools from automated recommendations to personalized shopper insights, Outland has strengthened its ability to understand customer preferences and tailor offerings for maximum impact. This approach has been particularly valuable during peak campaigns.

2024 was a milestone year for Outland on Lazada. During the 11.11 Mega Sale, the brand achieved a significant sales uplift compared to the previous year, riding the wave of strong consumer demand across LazMall. Top brands saw double-digit growth in orders and a notable increase in Average Order Value (AOV) within the first 24 hours of this sale campaign.

This success wasn't accidental. By leveraging Lazada's AI-powered tools, from automated product recommendations to real-time shopper behavior analytics, Outland refined its approach to tailor promotions and inventory to match customer needs with precision.

That momentum carried well into the holidays with the 12.12 All Out Pasko Sale, where Outland stood side-by-side with global names and trusted local sellers, offering discounts up to 90% and helping shoppers save big with up to PHP 2,000 in Lazada vouchers.

Trusted by shoppers, supported by Lazada

Outland’s journey reflects the broader success of Lazada’s brand-led strategy, where access, authenticity, and innovation fuel long-term growth. Lazada continues to invest in brands and sellers through LazMall upgrades, promotional pushes, and data-powered tools that help sellers operate more effectively.

“Lazada helps brands like ours reach customers nationwide while keeping the experience seamless and secure,” Peña says. “It’s about building and maintaining trust and loyalty both in our products and in the platform.”

Rooted in craftsmanship, ready for the future

In as fast-moving digital economy, staying relevant means more than keeping up. It means anticipating change, embracing innovation, and never losing sight of what makes a brand authentic.

As the country enters a new chapter of economic growth and digital adoption, Outland is proving that Filipino brands don't just belong in the online marketplace, they're setting the pace.

So in 2025, with every step forward, Outland walks with confidence. PR