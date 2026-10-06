Over 100 mangroves in Matina Aplaya destroyed

MORE than 100 mangrove seedlings planted along the coast of Matina Aplaya in Davao City were found damaged, prompting the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Davao Region (DENR-Davao) to launch an investigation into the reported destruction.

The DENR-Davao said 117 planted mangrove seedlings at Purok Tabok, Barangay Matina Aplaya, were affected in an incident reported on October 3, 2026.

The agency said personnel from the Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (Cenro)-Davao City conducted an on-site inspection and assessment after receiving the report.

Initial findings showed that the seedlings appeared to have been intentionally smashed or damaged.

However, DENR-Davao said the circumstances surrounding the incident, including its cause and who may be responsible, remain subject to verification.

The incident was first directly attended to by LakBai Tinabangay Volunteers Inc., a community organization involved in environmental activities, which inspected the planting site after receiving reports of damage.

In a post, LakBai said the mangroves were reportedly cut at around 3 p.m. on October 3. The group also said three individuals were seen in the area allegedly cutting the planted mangroves.

LakBai volunteers documented the damaged leaves and branches and coordinated with local authorities following their initial inspection.

The group later joined an on-site joint investigation with representatives from DENR-Cenro, Cenro-Davao, and Barangay Matina Aplaya. The group said the damaged plants were documented as part of the official assessment.

They also met with barangay officials at the barangay hall to have the incident recorded in the barangay blotter and coordinated with purok leaders to identify those responsible.

LakBai also coordinated with the Davao City Ancillary Services Unit (ASU), whose officer-in-charge, Paul Previldo E. Bermejo, reportedly committed to deploying personnel and establishing regular patrols around the planting site.

The organization said it plans to pursue a complaint against those responsible for the reported destruction.

“Stop destroying community effort — stay off active restoration plots! Respect people's work!” LakBai said.

DENR-Davao, meanwhile, said it is conducting a more extensive investigation to establish the facts and determine accountability.

“DENR XI has initiated a more extensive investigation, including detailed documentation of the affected mangrove area, assessment of the damage incurred, and gathering of additional evidence and information,” the agency stated.

“Appropriate legal and administrative actions in accordance with existing environmental laws and regulations will be subsequently pursued,” it added.

As of writing, the agency has not yet identified any person responsible for the damage.

DENR said that mangroves are important components of coastal ecosystems, providing habitat for marine and other wildlife while helping stabilize shorelines and reduce the effects of waves, erosion, and storm surges. DENR materials also identify mangrove rehabilitation as part of efforts to strengthen the resilience of Philippine coastlines.

DENR-Davao urged communities and other stakeholders to help protect mangrove restoration sites and report suspected environmental violations as the investigation continues. DEF