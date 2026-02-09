Over 100 quakes felt in Sultan Kudarat since Jan 19

RESIDENTS of Sultan Kudarat province and neighboring areas have now experienced at least 120 earthquakes since January 19, 2026, based on the latest monitoring data from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs). The tremors are part of the earthquake swarm that affected offshore areas west of Mindanao.

Phivolcs said the earthquakes were caused by movements along the Cotabato Trench, a major underwater geological structure known for generating seismic activity.

The trench is a deep-sea subduction zone where tectonic plates converge, generating stress that can be released as earthquakes.

In its latest assessment, Sunday, February 8, the science agency reported that a total of 3,570 offshore earthquakes have been recorded in the area since the start of the swarm. The recorded magnitudes ranged from 1.3 to 5.9, with most tremors classified as weak and felt only by instruments. However, several earthquakes were strong enough to be felt by residents in Sultan Kudarat and nearby provinces, causing concern among local communities.

“Recent monitoring shows that the number of earthquakes per day has generally decreased since the peak in late January. At the height of the swarm, DOST-Phivolcs recorded up to 833 earthquakes in a single 24-hour period on January 27 to 28, 2026,” the Phivolcs said.

According to the agency, the frequency of earthquakes dropped significantly by early February. Daily counts were reduced to only tens per day, with 19 earthquakes recorded between February 6 and 7.

Phivolcs said this decline indicates that the earthquake swarm is gradually weakening, although sporadic felt earthquakes may still occur.

The agency stressed that earthquakes remain unpredictable in terms of timing, location, and magnitude. It added that the swarm may have been triggered by the slow release of accumulated stress along the Cotabato Trench rather than by a single major fault movement.

Despite the thousands of earthquakes recorded, provincial officials reported no casualties or major damage to infrastructure in Sultan Kudarat. Governor Datu Pax Ali Mangudadatu assured the public that local authorities remain on alert and are closely coordinating with disaster response agencies.

The governor said he is prepared to further extend the suspension of classes and work in the province should the situation worsen, emphasizing that public safety remains the top priority. He also urged residents to stay informed through official advisories and to remain vigilant in case of stronger tremors.

Phivolcs continues to monitor the situation and has advised the public to remain calm but prepared, reminding communities in seismic-prone areas to follow earthquake safety measures at all times. DEF