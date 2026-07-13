Over 100 TP employees Join Brigada Eskwela 2026

DEDICATED TP Dreambuilders volunteers join forces to paint, clean, and refurbish public school classrooms, ensuring a safe, vibrant, and welcoming learning environment for students ahead of the school year.

TP, a global leader in digital business services, recently participated in the 2026 Brigada Eskwela program with the theme, “Bayanihan sa Paaralan: Nagkakaisa para sa Kaayusan at Kaalaman Bayan” (Working Together in Schools: Unity for the Nation's Orderliness and Knowledge).

Over 100 volunteers across several TP sites raised funds for school supplies, and helped conduct a simultaneous general cleaning and repainting of the school facilities. Participating TP sites included Baguio, Molino, Bacolod, General Santos City, Pasig, Pampanga, Cebu, Davao, and Cagayan De Oro.

Championed through TP's Citizen of the World (COTW) Foundation and TP Dreambuilders, this initiative reflects TP’s long-standing dedication to improving education infrastructure, promoting volunteerism, and acting as a consistent Force for Good in local communities. PR