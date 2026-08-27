Over 10,000 Tarragona families receive rice aid

MORE than 10,000 beneficiaries in barangays across Tarragona received rice assistance over two days as the provincial and municipal governments moved to help households cope with rising living costs.

A total of 10,426 beneficiaries received five kilos of rice each during the distribution held on August 20 and 21, 2026, at the respective barangay gyms.

On the first day, August 20, 2026, the program reached 5,115 beneficiaries in six barangays: Dadong with 694 beneficiaries, Jovellar with 983, Central with 1,467, Maitum with 888, Trese with 479, and Maganda with 604.

The distribution continued the following day, reaching 5,311 beneficiaries in five barangays. Lucatan recorded 1,128 beneficiaries, Cabagayan 1,295, Tomoang 941, Ompao 928, and Limot 1,019.

The 11 barangays listed in the distribution schedule accounted for the overall total of 10,426 beneficiaries.

In a Facebook post, the Municipality of Tarragona said the two-day distribution was part of the Davao Oriental Provincial Government's efforts to directly assist families affected by the continuing rise in energy and fuel costs.

The municipal government described the program as a concrete intervention to ensure that even local government units initiate assistance that reaches households during difficult times.

Tarragona Mayor Art Benjie C. Bulaong thanked Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang for the provincial government's continued support for the town and its residents.

"Daghang salamat Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang sa padayon nga suporta ug pag-atiman sa katawhan sa Tarragona pinaagi sa Rice Distribution Program nga nakaabot sa 10,426 beneficiaries sa atong mga barangay (Thank you, Governor NLD, for the continued support and care for the people of Tarragona through the Rice Distribution Program, which reached 10,426 beneficiaries in our barangays),” Bulaong said in his Facebook post.

He also acknowledged Congressman Nelson Dayanghirang Jr., Vice Governor Glenda Rabat-Gayta, the 18th Sangguniang Panlalawigan, barangay officials, municipal employees, volunteers, and other individuals who helped carry out the distribution.

Bulaong said the cooperation among the provincial, municipal and barangay governments showed how more residents could be reached through coordinated efforts.

“Ang panaghiusa sa Provincial Government, Municipal Government, ug atong mga barangay nagpasabot nga mas daghan pa kitang maabot ug mas daghan pa kitang matabangan (The unity of the Provincial Government, Municipal Government and our barangays means that we can reach more people and help more families)," he said.

The Municipality of Tarragona likewise expressed gratitude to the provincial government under Dayanghirang and Rabat-Gayta, as well as local officials and barangay leaders, for their support and cooperation.

It said the joint effort allowed government services to be delivered more smoothly and brought assistance closer to residents.

For thousands of Tarragonians, the two-day provincial- and municipal-initiated program translated government assistance into a basic household staple. CEA