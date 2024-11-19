Over 12K-kg avocados from Panabo exported to Japan

MORE than 12,000 kilos of avocados from Panabo, Davao del Norte were exported to Japan during the ceremonial send-off at Dole Wharf in Panabo City.

Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr., secretary of the Department of Agriculture, said that this opportunity has not only opened the door for Philippine avocados but is also a sign of potential broader market expansions and agricultural growth. He also commended the collaboration between the Philippines and Japan and thanked the Japanese Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries (MAFF) for the partnership.

“The opening of the Japanese market for Hass avocados is a symbol of the possibilities that lie ahead. This milestone sets the stage for further expansion into other international markets," he said on November 15, 2024.

Laurel then emphasized the need to invest in innovation, technology, and capacity building to ensure that the country’s farmers, as well as agricultural producers, are prepared for the expanding demand of international trade following the export of avocados to Japan.

Meanwhile, Tetsuya Kitae, Dole Philippines Inc. senior vice president and general manager, thanked everyone who had been involved from both the public and private sectors, as the country can now introduce Philippine-grown Hass avocados to the Japanese market.

"This is a symbol of our commitment to excellence and determination to share the fresh fruits of Mindanao with the Asian market. We are excited to introduce the people of Japan to the excellent quality of avocado," he said.

The shipment contains around 12,084 kilos or 2,240 boxes of Hass avocados. The exported avocados are valued at $40,320 and depart at Dole Wharf and arrive at Tokyo Port.

“This significant milestone highlights the growing global presence of the Philippine agriculture sector and underscores the strong support of all stakeholders involved in advancing international trade opportunities,” DA-Davao Region said in its Facebook post on November 18, 2024.

In 2023, the Philippines exported around US$1.1 billion worth of agricultural and fishery products to Japan. DA-Davao said that this achievement is proof of the country’s influence in Japan’s food market and its commitment to producing world-class products for the top markets in the world. RGP