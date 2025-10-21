Over 1.2M affected by Davao quakes

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao Region (DSWD-Davao) reported that more than 1.2 million people have been affected across Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte following the twin earthquakes that struck off the coast of Manay, Davao Oriental earlier this month.

In its progress report as of October 21, 2025, DSWD-Davao Field Office said a total of 275,649 families or 1,204,148 individuals have been affected in 452 barangays across 32 cities and municipalities in the three provinces.

The report also indicated that 12 evacuation centers remain open, currently housing 679 families or 2,260 persons. Meanwhile, 52 families or 192 persons are temporarily staying with friends or relatives outside evacuation sites.

At least 1,176 houses have been reported as totally destroyed, while 22,839 others sustained partial damage due to the strong tremors and subsequent aftershocks. The DSWD emphasized that the reported figures remain subject to ongoing validation and verification as field assessments continue in affected areas.

The agency has so far provided P79,347,951.24 worth of assistance, which includes food packs, hygiene kits, non-food items, and other emergency relief support. In addition, the agency has P109,210,798.66 in standby resources, composed of P107.1 million worth of food and non-food items and P2.1 million in Quick Response Funds ready for immediate deployment.

Twin quakes that struck Davao Oriental

The Davao Region was rocked by two major earthquakes on October 10, the first measuring magnitude 7.4 followed by a magnitude 6.8 aftershock hours later. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs), the epicenter of the 7.4 quake was located 43 kilometers east of Manay, Davao Oriental, with a depth of 23 kilometers.

The tremors were felt across wide areas of Mindanao and the Visayas. The strong shaking caused power interruptions, minor landslides, and structural damage to buildings and bridges across several towns.

A tsunami warning was briefly issued for coastal areas in Davao Oriental and nearby provinces, prompting the evacuation of thousands of residents to higher ground. The alert was lifted a few hours later after no significant sea-level rise was observed.

Casualties and infrastructure damage

According to reports from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), at least ten people have died as of October 21, while dozens were injured as a result of collapsing structures and falling debris. Damage to public infrastructure, such as roads, schools, hospitals, and bridges, is still being assessed, but initial estimates indicate widespread impact in Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao del Norte.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has deployed teams to inspect critical infrastructure and ensure the safety of bridges and major thoroughfares. Some sections of roads in upland and coastal areas remain impassable due to landslides.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and local government units have set up temporary shelters, water stations, and mobile medical units in heavily affected municipalities, including more than 70 tent camps in Taraggona and Manay.

Government and humanitarian response

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has directed national agencies to fast-track relief operations and ensure that all affected residents receive immediate assistance. The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) also turned over 200 tents, 500 fixing kits, and 300 shelter-grade tarpaulins for displaced families in Davao Oriental.

In Davao City, the Office of the City Building Official (OCBO), together with the Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE), conducted rapid inspections of buildings following the tremors. Several establishments, including hotels, schools, and residential buildings, were issued Red and Yellow Tag notices — indicating either restricted use or prohibition of occupancy until repairs and safety compliance are met.

Experts emphasize that the earthquakes underscore the importance of strengthening community preparedness and building earthquake-resilient infrastructure, especially in Mindanao, which lies along the Philippine Trench, one of the country’s most active seismic zones. DEF