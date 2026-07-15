Over 1,500 applicants join July 14 job fair; 44 hired on spot

HUNDREDS of job seekers gathered at The Annex Event Center of SM City Davao on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, as the People Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP) Davao Chapter, in partnership with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Davao, launched Job Fair 2026 to connect applicants with local and overseas employment opportunities.

The whole-day activity featured 32 participating companies and employers. Representatives from the Department of Labor and Employment, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, the Department of Migrant Workers, Peso-Davao, SM City Davao, and the PMAP Davao Chapter formally opened the event with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

SM City Davao Mall Manager Leah Delarmente said the company continues to organize job fairs to benefit the community by bringing employers and job seekers together.

“In today's dynamic market, finding the right fit can be challenging. This job fair serves as a bridge to connect talented individuals like you. It is a unique opportunity to explore career options, network, and gain valuable insights into the job market,” she said.

PMAP-Davao Chapter 2026 President Larry B. Carmen said the annual activity aims to bridge the gap between employers and applicants while supporting the city's workforce needs.

“Today's activity is a job fair. This is initiated by People Management Association of the Philippines, Davao Chapter. But of course this is in collaboration with Peso-Davao City, City Government of Davao, Department of Migrant Workers, and Tesda, and of course our host SM City Davao,” Carmen said.

According to Carmen, this year's job fair brought together 10 employers from PMAP member companies, 10 employers from the SM Group, and four agencies offering overseas employment under the Department of Migrant Workers.

“This is the third year. For the last two years, we held that in Victoria Plaza. But this time, it's SM City Davao. We're looking forward for more job fairs so that we can help those who are job seekers,” he said.

Carmen also shared that five applicants had already been hired on the spot during the early hours of the event, with more expected as interviews continued throughout the day. He encouraged applicants to focus not only on their qualifications but also on their attitude.

“As it's our practice, we believe that what we call HATS, hire for attitude and train for skills. That's the important thing,” he said.

Among those hired was 27-year-old Maria Jovenica Cagadas of Agdao, Davao City, who secured a position at BillEase. Sharing her experience, she said, “Primero pa gyud nako ni ug murag unom ata mi karung buntag. First time pa jud nako ni.” (This is my first time joining a job fair, and I think around six of us were hired this morning. It is also my first time experiencing this.)

Another successful applicant, Javer Anding, who applied for a sales associate position, expressed his excitement after being hired.

“Lami kaayo sa feeling actually nga ma-hire,” he said. (It really feels great to be hired.)

Based on the final report from Peso-Davao, the job fair recorded a total of 1,503 registered applicants, with 656 local applicants (266 males and 390 females) and 847 overseas applicants (473 males and 374 females).

A total of 44 applicants were hired on the spot, including 18 males and 26 females. Of these, 16 applicants were hired on the spot through participating employers from SM City Davao, consisting of 10 males and six females.

Organizers said the job fair aims to strengthen industry partnerships, provide employment opportunities, and help qualified applicants find meaningful work while supporting the continued growth of Davao City's workforce. JOHN ADAM ALADAD AND CASANDRA PAYAN/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR INTERNS