Over 1,500 jobs up for grabs at ‘Araw’ fair

JOB seekers are invited to attend the Araw ng Dabaw Job Fair at SM City Davao, which will feature more than 1,500 job openings from local employers.

Davao City Councilor Tek Ocampo announced the event during the Kapehan sa Dabaw media forum on March 9, 2026, saying the one-stop fair will offer 1,568 combined vacancies from participating companies.

The job fair, scheduled for March 11 starting at 7:30 a.m., will run throughout the day at SM City Davao in Ecoland. It will bring together employers from sectors including BPO, education and healthcare, corporate services, finance and administration, construction and engineering, and other industries.

Ocampo said the event is expected to be the city’s largest job fair this year, with 24 local employers participating. The initiative aims to connect Dabawenyos with employment opportunities across multiple fields.

The BPO industry leads with 701 openings, followed by retail and sales with more than 256 vacancies, logistics, maintenance, and general labor with over 216 positions, and corporate, finance, and administration with 97 or more. Additional opportunities are available in hospitality and food service (49), construction and engineering (37), and education and healthcare (17+). Participating companies are expected to conduct on-site initial screenings and hiring during the fair.

Ocampo also said the city is arranging a separate recruitment activity for senior citizens in coordination with the Public Employment Service Office (Peso). Applicants are encouraged to bring resumes and other necessary documents when attending the event. TRISHA MAUI S. APAO, HCDC INTERN