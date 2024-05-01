Over 160 applicants hired on the spot in Labor Day Job Fair

ABOUT 160 job applicants were hired on the spot (HOTS) in the simultaneous 2024 Labor Job Fair of the Department of Labor and Employment-Davao Region (Dole-Davao) on May 1, 2024.

In a Facebook post, as of 5 p.m. of Wednesday, Dole-Davao revealed that there are around 2,201 applicants, and of that number 166 were HOTS and 365 were near-hired in the three areas: SM Ecoland in Davao City, Gaisano Grand Mall in Digos City, and Gaisano Mall of Tagum.

For Davao City, there are 1,086 applicants, wherein 51 were HOTS and 76 were near-hired. For Digos, there are 510 applicants, and of that number 37 were HOTS and 115 were near-hired, while for Tagum City, there are 605 applicants; 78 HOTS and 174 near-hire.

Michael Sinda, a 23-year-old applicant and graduate of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) from Davao City, told SunStar Davao that he applied as an inventory clerk, and as frontline office worker. He said that the application was overall good and that they would set a date for the final interview.

“Since graduate man kog BSBA, feeling nako qualified ko sa position na akong giaplayan. (Since I am a graduate of BSBA, I feel like I am qualified for the position that I applied),” he says.

The 122nd Labor Day’s theme this year is “Sa Bagong Pilipinas: Mangagawang Pilipino, kabalikat at kasama sa pag-asenso.” This event provided insights and unforgettable experiences for our future youth leaders.

In the Kalayaan Job Fair in 2023, there were only around 1,588 registered vacant positions, and 273 applicants were hired on the spot.

Apart from the job fair, assistant regional director Atty. Jason P. Balais and Dole-Davao City Field Office director Henry O. Montilla distributed financial assistance to various groups and individuals who were beneficiaries of the Dole Integrated Livelihood and Emergency Employment Program (DILEEP) and Government Internship Program (GIP). Maerielle S. Luchavez, Addu Intern