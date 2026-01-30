Over 160K pets vaxxed, as CVO boosts animal welfare program

THE City Veterinarian’s Office (CVO) in Davao City gave free anti-rabies vaccinations to 163,355 cats and dogs for 76,027 residents in 2025, a core part of its Animal Health and Welfare Program.

Dr. Gay Z. Pallar, Acting Officer-in-Charge of the CVO, also shared that a total of 1,215 cats and dogs were given free castration in 2025 under the same program.

To avail of the free castration service, the public is advised to coordinate with their barangay officials.

“Ang atoang sistema ana is ang barangay muipon siya’g mga 30-50 heads nga cats and dogs na subject for castration, then i-request ang city vet for schedule. Free na siya (Our system requires barangays to gather 30-50 cats and dogs that are subject to castration, then request the CVO for scheduling. This is free of charge),” Pallar explained.

The office’s welfare program also includes a rehabilitation and adoption program that started last year, where 346 cats and dogs were rehabilitated, and 26 were successfully placed in new homes.

The CVO also continues to urge Dabawenyos to be responsible pet owners and have their pets vaccinated against rabies. Dabawenyos are further reminded not to abandon their pets on the streets, as well as to ensure that they are able to provide for and take care of the life that they take in.

“I encourage all Dabawenyos, especially pet owners, to be committed to their pet’s lifelong physical, emotional, and medical needs, going beyond basic food and shelter,” Pallar emphasized.

“Dapat pabakunahan nila ilang mga furbabies, ipa-check-up and ipa-neuter. Our City through City Vet is giving, extending that for free. We should create a safe environment for our pets by understanding our local laws and financial commitments (Their furbabies should be vaccinated, checked, and neutered. Our City, through the CVO, extends these services free of charge. We should create a safe environment for our pets by understanding our local laws and financial commitments),” she added. CIO