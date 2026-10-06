Over 16K agrarian reform beneficiaries in Davao get e-titles

MORE than 16,000 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) across the Davao Region, including farmers from Davao Oriental, officially secured individual land ownership following the distribution of 10,423 electronic land titles (e-Titles) by the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR).

According to an official announcement posted on its social media page on Monday, October 5, 2026, the agency formally turned over the land titles during the Project Split (Support to Parcelization of Lands for Individual Titling) Stakeholders’ Forum held in Davao City on October 1, 2026.

Led by DAR Secretary Conrado Estrella III and DAR-Davao Regional Director Joseph H. Orilla, the initiative transitions landholdings from collective Certificates of Land Ownership Award (Cloa) into individual, registered e-Titles.

The parcelized titles cover 13,910.57 hectares of agricultural land, directly benefiting 16,517 farmers across Davao Region by providing legal security and tenure over the property that they till.

Funded by the World Bank, Project Split is a nationwide DAR initiative to subdivide approximately 1.38 million hectares of agricultural land across 78 provinces, benefiting over 1.1 million ARBs.

The World Bank and DAR previously extended the project's implementation timeline through December 2027 to fast-track final title distribution and expand credit access for beneficiaries.

The distribution in the Davao Region also aligns closely with the implementation of the New Agrarian Emancipation Act, ensuring that e-Titles issued under Project Split are delivered free of amortization debts following the national government's condonation of agrarian land debts.

Across the region, field implementers have accelerated localized verification and parcelization operations. In Davao Oriental, DAR teams stepped up operations in remote areas—such as Barangay Taocanga—coordinating with the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) to parcel lands while respecting ancestral domain claims.

Similar field operations have been conducted in Davao City’s Calinan District, where direct validation drives at the Calinan Gym engaged groups like the DAVECO Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries to verify boundary lines.

Meanwhile, provincial offices in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro continue fast-tracking e-Cloa verifications and resolving survey overlaps through localized information drives. GRS