Over 1,800 Davao teachers promoted

MORE than 1,800 public school teachers and school heads across the Davao Region officially took their oaths of office on Thursday, October 1, 2026, as the national government moves to eliminate long-standing promotion backlogs.

According to an official statement released Thursday by the Department of Education (DepEd), a total of 1,814 educators took part in the mass ceremony held at the SMX Convention Center in Lanang, Davao City, under the Expanded Career Progression (ECP) System.

Backed by an P8.68-billion allocation released by the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), the policy guarantees structured career advancement so no public school teacher is forced to retire at entry-level rank.

A total of 11 veteran educators nearing retirement were elevated directly from Teacher I to Teacher IV positions.

Nationwide data as of September 28, 2026, show that 82,105 educators — including 29,058 former Teacher I personnel and 512 retirable Teacher I staff — have been reclassified or promoted, allowing teachers to advance in rank and salary while remaining in classroom instruction rather than transitioning to administrative roles.

Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Sonny Angara, who administered the oath, commended the educators for their dedication to the profession and highlighted the administration's commitment to prioritizing teacher welfare.

"Para sa ating mahal na Pangulo, President Bongbong Marcos Jr., nasa puso ng sektor ng edukasyon ang ating mga guro," Angara said. "That is why we are truly grateful to the President for releasing the P8.68-billion budget for the Expanded Career Progression System. This funding is an early gift to our educators as we approach the upcoming World Teachers’ Day Celebration."

Pisa 2025 recognition

The ceremony also served as a venue to honor 11 public and private Pisa-participating schools across Davao Region, alongside their respective local government units (LGUs) and school heads, for their roles in driving student performance during the 2025 assessment cycle.

Angara noted that Philippine examinees achieved gains across all domains, highlighting a "quantum leap" in computational problem-solving.

He praised the local "bayanihan" spirit where schools, municipal officials, and families pooled resources—such as sharing generators and computer facilities—to support students ahead of the exams.

Angara urged educators to move away from systemic practices like mass promotion and grade transmutation, which he warned mask actual learning deficits.

Citing insights from a recent study trip to Finland, he emphasized that high-performing education systems identify and support struggling students as early as possible.

Workload management and welfare benefits

The event also highlighted ongoing DepEd policy shifts aimed at reducing teacher workloads, particularly for tutors involved in the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) Program.

Under updated guidelines, DepEd is relaxing rigid teaching-hour policies, allowing educators to allocate portions of their required six-hour teaching load toward student mentoring, Learning Action Cell (LAC) sessions, and tutorial classes.

Overtime pay will be provided when total teaching hours exceed six hours.

"Sometimes the simplest things in life are the best things," Angara reflected, affirming the agency's commitment to making the teaching profession more sustainable and attractive.

The mass oath-taking forms part of Deped's broader teacher welfare initiatives during National Teachers' Month. These include doubling the teaching supply allowance, expanding annual medical benefits, streamlining administrative tasks, introducing wellness leave options, and distributing a P1,000 World Teachers’ Day Incentive Benefit (WTDIB) to eligible public school personnel starting October 5. GRS