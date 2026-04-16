Over 1K 4Ps beneficiaries join April 15 job fair

MORE than 1,000 beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) gathered on April 15, 2026, at SM City Davao for a job fair that offered 1,103 vacancies to expand employment opportunities and support sustainable livelihoods.

The event was organized by Craft College of Mindanao Inc. in partnership with private employers, including Brokenshire Medical Center, VXI Global Holdings B.V., Philippine Seven Corp., SM Supermarket Ecoland, BDO, and Ace Hardware Philippines Inc.

Craft College of Mindanao Inc. President Maria Kristina Liba emphasized the role of education and partnerships in job creation.

“At Craft College of Mindanao, we believe that education, skills development, and access to opportunities are powerful tools for transformation. Through this collaboration, we are creating a space where lives get changed, one job, one opportunity at a time,” she said.

The job fair featured a wide range of industries offering employment opportunities to applicants.

Councilor Pamela Librado-Morata, chairperson of the Committee on Labor and Employment of the Davao City Government, said the activity directly connects job seekers with employers and allows immediate feedback on applications.

Records showed that most vacancies came from the Business Process Outsourcing and Information Technology sector with 592 openings, followed by retail and wholesale with 337, banking and finance with 109, construction, logistics and distribution with 24, and healthcare with 11.

Department of Social Welfare and Development-Davao (DSWD-Davao) Regional Director Rhuelo Aradanas said employment initiatives help address economic struggles faced by families.

“Sa panahon ngayon hindi na lingid sa atin ang hamon ng buhay. Mataas ang presyo ng bilihin, mas mahirap ang maghanap ng trabaho at marami ang nakakaramdam ng tila paulit-ulit na laban sa araw-araw (In these times, life’s challenges are evident. Prices are high, jobs are harder to find, and many feel they are in a daily struggle),” he said.

He said the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to expand employment opportunities for 4Ps beneficiaries across the Davao Region.

As of 3 p.m., 27 applicants were hired on the spot, consisting of 13 4Ps beneficiaries and 14 non-4Ps applicants.

Cheralyn M. Antic, 22, a 4Ps beneficiary from Davao Occidental, was hired as a cashier at a hardware store. She said job fairs are important for 4Ps beneficiaries as they provide opportunities for employment and financial independence.

“Actually po first time nako ni nag-apply ug kaluoy sa Ginoo na-hire pud ko (This is my first time applying and by God’s grace, I got hired),” she said.

Sweetzil Anne Deotoy, 18 years old, was hired by a retail store. “Dako jud siya’g tabang kay maka-help nako sa akong parents sa kwarta (It is a big help because I can help my parents financially),” she said, adding she had been job hunting for two months.

Meanwhile, Benladin U. Saguia, 24, said the job fair provides opportunities for unemployed individuals.

“Importante nang job fair kay naga-open kini sa mga unemployed nga gustong magka-trabaho. This opportunity allows them to showcase their ability (Job fairs are important because they open opportunities for unemployed individuals who want to work. This allows them to showcase their abilities),” he said.

Aradanas added that the initiative is ongoing and not limited to a single event, citing how they have conducted multiple job fairs and would be conducting another one this Labor Day. HANESSA D. TAMBUCO/ DORSU, SUNSTAR INTERN