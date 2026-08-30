Over 1K coconut seedlings planted across Davao Region

OVER 500 participants gathered across seven sites in Davao Region on August 28, 2026, planting over a thousand coconut seedlings as part of a synchronized nationwide drive marking the 40th National Coconut Week.

Preliminary data from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) shows that nationwide coconut (with husk) production reached 14.5 million metric tons (MT) in 2025. The Davao Region maintained its position as the country's top producer with an output of 1.9 million MT or 13.7 percent national share.

According to official updates posted on social media by the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA)- Davao Research Center, the BAYANIyugan simultaneous planting activity was spearheaded by the PCA- Davao Region and the PCA-Davao Research Center (PCA-DRC), led by PCA Davao Regional Manager III and Acting DRC Department Manager II Juvy Alayon. The effort directly supports the national government’s target to plant 100 million coconut trees by 2028 under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Plan (CFIDP).

A total of 959 dwarf coconut seedlings—comprising both Catigan and Tacunan varieties—were planted alongside 300 hybrid seedlings across the region. The PCA-DRC in Bago Oshiro, Davao City, served as the primary regional site, while synchronized planting operations took place across Mabini in Davao de Oro, Lupon in Davao Oriental, Digos City and Hagonoy in Davao del Sur, as well as the Toril and Marilog districts of Davao City.

The regional initiative brought together local government units, coconut farmers, community groups, law enforcement, private firms, and partner agencies, including the Maritime Industry Authority (Marina)-Davao, National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)-Davao, Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI)-Davao, and the Department of Agriculture (DA)-Davao.

Meanwhile, Davao Region micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) showcased high-value coconut products at the 3rd DTI Bagong Pilipinas Coconut Philippines Trade Fair from August 26 to 30, 2026, at the SMX Convention Center Manila in Pasay City. Organized by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and PCA under the CFIDP, the national trade event featured 300 exhibitors from across the country.

Chosen beneficiary enterprises from Davao del Sur were supported by DTI-Davao to participate in the event to access broader domestic and export markets.

To recall, PCA-Davao announced in February 2025 that they target to plant one million coconut trees across 6,000 hectares to replace aging palms and safeguard the local industry. GRS