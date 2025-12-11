Over 1K displaced workers in DavOcc benefit from Tupad’s P8-M financial aid

THE Department of Labor and Employment (Dole)-Davao Occidental Field Office (Dole-DavOcc) has released more than P8 million in wages to 1,100 beneficiaries under the Tupad program in Sarangani and Don Marcelino towns in the province.

The Tupad or Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers’ program implemented in the island municipality of Sarangani in November this year extended a total of P5,865,000 in wages to 600 beneficiaries.

According to Dole-DavOcc, the program was in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)-Davao through its Project Lawa at Binhi, which aims to address the impacts of climate change by promoting water sufficiency and food security.

Tupad recipient Arlene Pusod of Barangay Tucal whose husband is a farmer, shared her gratitude, saying “Wala kami igong income. Nagpasalamat ako sa Dole pinaagi sa Tupad kay dako kaayo kini ug ikatabang sa akong pamilya ug sa akong mga anak nga nag-eskwela.”

(We don’t have enough income. I am very thankful to Dole for the Tupad program for helping my family and my children in school.)

“Akoa kining gamiton nga makasugod ug gamayng negosyo aron aduna akoy dugang panginabuhian. Isip usa lamang ka driver ug adunay estudyante, kinahanglan akoang doblehon ang akong pagpaningkamot para masuportaran ang akong pamilya,” Albert Amante of Barangay Mabila said.

(This will be used to start a small business for an additional source of income. As a driver and a parent, I need to work even harder to support my family.)

The assistance extended to farmers and fisherfolk affected by agricultural challenges was also closely coordinated with the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Sarangani, through its Public Employment Service Office (Peso).

Dole-DavOcc Provincial Director Paul V. Cruz commended the strong collaboration among Dole, DSWD, and the LGU of Sarangani, emphasizing that inter-agency partnerships play a vital role in delivering comprehensive and inclusive support to vulnerable sectors.

Sarangani Mayor Adelan B. De Arce expressed his appreciation to Dole and DSWD for the continued assistance to the people of Sarangani, saying that such government initiatives not only provide immediate financial relief but also inspire hope and resilience among the beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the Dole-DavOcc has also reached out to 500 displaced workers in the municipality of Don Marcelino program, releasing a payout amounting to P2,550,000 in wages. PIA DAVAO