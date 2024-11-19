Over 1K Mati residents join earthquake, tsunami drill

MORE than 1,000 Mati City residents participated in the fourth-quarter Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED) and Tsunami Full-Scale Exercise on November 14, 2024.

“Anaa sa 1,380 ka mga residents sa siyudad ang nipartisipar sa maong aktibidad nga nagtinguha nga mapalig-on ang kaandam sa mga lokal nga komunidad (A total of 1,380 residents of the city participated in the activity, which aims to strengthen the readiness of the local community),” the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental said in its Facebook post on November 15, 2024.

This year, Mati City was the pilot area for the NSED, commemorating the 1934 magnitude 8.3 earthquake, which caused a massive tsunami that struck the area. Office of Civil Defense - Davao Region (OCD-Davao) regional information officer Karlo Alexie Puerto said on November 11 that they would conduct a full-scale exercise, which would include rescue operations and a search and rescue mission.

The drill took place at Purok Magsaysay, Barangay Central, from the Baywalk to City Hall. OCD-Davao said that this year’s drill was more rigorous, as residents were instructed to run to the Capitol, which is a designated tsunami-safe evacuation center in Barangay Central.

Davao Oriental Governor Niño Sotero L. Uy Jr. stressed the importance of the event, highlighting the need to take such exercises seriously, knowing that the province is prone to earthquakes. He added that through the exercise, residents would be better prepared for a natural disaster.

“Kinahanglang tutukan usab nato ang pagkaandam sa tanang matang sa katalagman, sama sa bagyo, baha, sunog, ug uban pang emerhensiya. Ang pagkaandam ug pagkahibalo unsaon pagtubag sa bisan unsang katalagman usa ka kritikal nga bahin sa pagsiguro sa atong kaluwasan,” he said.

(We also need to focus on preparedness for all types of disasters, such as typhoons, floods, fires, and other emergencies. Preparedness and knowledge on how to respond to any disaster are critical in ensuring our safety)

The NSED was organized by OCD-Davao, together with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (PDRRMC) and the local government unit of Mati. During the event, the siren was sounded, and residents performed “duck, cover, and hold.” After the drill, an evacuation exercise, firefighting drill, and rescue simulation were conducted. RGP