Over 20 ex-rebs apply for amnesty program

IN AN aim to receive government assistance and live peacefully, around 20 former rebels applied for the government’s amnesty program through the Provincial Government of Davao Oriental on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, in Mati City.

The three-day Amnesty Program Workshop, held from August 5 to 9, 2024, was attended by a total of 26 former rebels.

“Pag-prioritize sa peace and order programs sa probinsya aron mamintinar ang inclusive environment alang sa tanan pinaagi sa mga peace-building efforts sa Kagamhanang Probinsyal nga maghatag ug dala alang kanila nga mahiusa pag-usab ug mahatagan sila ug access sa socio-economic services sa gobyerno,” the province wrote in their Facebook post on August 9.

(Prioritize the peace and order programs of the province so we can maintain an inclusive environment for everyone through peace-building efforts by the Provincial Government. These efforts will provide what is needed and give access to socio-economic services from the government).

Rod John Pandili, Provincial Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (Elcac) action officer, said this was the first time there was a mass application from former rebels to the Local Government Unit (LGU). He added that Davao Oriental remains one of the provinces with the highest number of rebels who have availed themselves of the amnesty program.

Carla, one of the former rebels, expressed her gratitude during the Amnesty Program Workshop organized by the 701st Kagitingan Brigade of the Philippine Army for the assistance provided to her despite her past as a rebel.

“Gikan sa pag surrender namo hangtod sa pag-process, makadawat mi og mga hinabang sa gobyerno, dako mi og pasalamat kay wala mi, wala me gibyaan. Nakasala man mi sa katilingban, nakasala man mi sa katawhan, sa gobyerno, naa gihapon ang tabang. Kining amnesty program dako gyud tabang sa amoa,” she said.

(From the time we surrendered until the processing, we received help from the government. We are very thankful because we were not neglected or left behind. Even though we have sinned against the community, our fellowmen, and the government, help is still provided to us. This amnesty program is a big help to us).

According to the 701st Brigade report, around 20 applications have already been completed. The documents will be examined by the National Amnesty Commission. They also encourage former rebels with pending criminal cases to apply for the amnesty program, as there is only a two-year window to apply. Those interested can visit the LGU of Davao Oriental or the Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office (DOPPO).

The amnesty program is one of the pioneering initiatives of the LGU and national agencies to sustain peace and security and ensure the province remains insurgency-free. RGP