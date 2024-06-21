Over 200 jobs in ‘Trabaho Para sa Davsuranon’ fair

APPROXIMATELY 200 job opportunities will be available at the "Trabaho Para sa Davsuranon" Job Fair on June 25, 2024, at Gaisano Grand Mall, Digos City.

Rolly M. Impas, the provincial manager of the Public Employment Service Office-Davao del Sur (Peso-Davao del Sur), said in a phone interview on Thursday, June 21, that about 34 companies have expressed their intent to hire at least 216 workers.

“It could be maabot pata ug mga thousands job vacancies, all in all, kay naa man pod tay mga we invited agencies para maghire abroad daghan man pod kaayo ilang gikinalhanglan mga workers (It could reach up to thousands of job vacancies in total because we have also invited agencies to hire workers abroad, and they have significant manpower needs),” he said.

Impas is hopeful that the number of available job opportunities will increase and that job seekers from the province will take advantage of this event.

Top local jobs include positions in Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) and technical positions such as welders, plumbers, carpenters, and laborers.

The demand for technical workers and laborers has increased due to a rise in contractors for infrastructure projects.

Mall positions such as cashiers and sales associates are also in demand.

Available jobs abroad include technical roles, house helpers, nurses, and butchers.

Impas said that approximately 294 job seekers have registered online, with over 1,000 total applications, as many job seekers apply to multiple companies.

Pre-registration for the job fair continues until June 25. Job seekers who do not register online can still attend the event in person.

The fair also offers a one-stop shop for job seekers. Several national government agencies have been invited, including the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), PagIBIG Fund, and Social Security System (SSS).

“Naa na halos tanan national agencies sa atoang job fair mu join sila para muhatag ug mga serbisyo sa katawhan at least dili nata muadtu isa-isa sa mga different offices anaa na gyud tanan one-time na siya (Almost all national agencies will participate in our job fair to provide services to the people. This consolidates their services in one place and, eliminating the need to visit different offices separately),” he said.

The job fair is part of the 57th Araw ng Davao del Sur celebration. RGP