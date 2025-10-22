Over 200K families affected in Davao Oriental quakes

THE Provincial Government of Davao Oriental reported that 202,070 families have been affected by the powerful magnitude 7.4 and 6.8 earthquakes that rocked the province earlier this month. Despite the widespread damage across 11 municipalities and one city, officials said the situation remains peaceful and stable as recovery efforts continue.

The twin tremors claimed ten lives and damaged 16,800 houses:1,045 totally destroyed and 15,755 partially damaged. At least 444 families remain displaced and are currently staying in evacuation centers and makeshift shelters.

The City of Mati recorded the highest number of affected families with 51,269—about a quarter of the total. It was followed by Baganga (21,686), Governor Generoso (20,123), Lupon (18,682), and Cateel (18,547). Caraga and Manay also reported significant impacts, each with over 14,000 affected families.

Baganga sustained the heaviest structural damage, with 343 houses totally destroyed and 1,415 partially damaged. Caraga followed with 210 totally and 3,457 partially damaged houses, while Manay reported 236 totally and 3,259 partially damaged. Manay also had the highest number of internally displaced families at 260, followed by Caraga with 94 and Tarragona with 78.

While Mati had fewer cases of total destruction, its dense population amplified the overall impact. In contrast, Boston, which reported 4,662 affected families and only 96 partially damaged houses, faced more issues with power, water, and road access than major structural collapse.

Governor Nelson L. Dayanghirang has appealed for a temporary suspension of power and water billing for affected residents. In letters to the Davao Oriental Electric Cooperative (Doreco) and local water district managers, he requested a one-month moratorium on billing and disconnection to provide financial relief to quake victims.

During the Provincial Peace and Order Council (PPOC) meeting on October 21, officials confirmed that peace and order remain stable. Reports from the 701st Brigade and the Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office indicated no incidents of unrest despite the widespread devastation.

Provincial Administrator MGen. (Ret.) Jose Eriel Niembra said all national highways are now open, allowing the smooth transport of relief goods, though some local roads remain partially blocked. He assured the public of transparency in managing donations, emphasizing that all cash and in-kind aid are properly documented and distributed.

Meanwhile, Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Josephine Fadul appealed for public understanding as the Department of Education gradually resumes face-to-face classes in safe areas, noting that prolonged suspensions could disrupt learning continuity in less-affected communities. DEF