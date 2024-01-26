Over 21,000-kg chicken meat disposed

THE National Meat Inspection Service-Davao Region (NMIS-Davao) disposed of a total of 21,870 kilograms of expired imported chicken breast and wings cut-ups to its rendering facility in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The operation which was conducted last January 12-13, 2024 aims to guarantee the freshness of every meat product and that all should be fit for human consumption.

In a media interview, Dr. Lailanie Rose Rico, regional technical director of NMIS-Davao reminded all business and establishment owners in the region to only offer clean imported meat and that there is a need to put the products in a cold storage to avoid being rotten.

Indicators of damaged chicken are usually gray to green color and have an unpleasant smell while fresh chicken should feel firm and slightly elastic.

Rico also warned all consumers especially those who buy at wet public markets as bacteria cannot be contained easily due to the harsh environment.

Meanwhile, the official also reminded the consumers to be careful when shopping, to check if the labels and documents of the products are correct, and if the sellers have a meat inspection certificate.

Under the Republic Act (RA) No. 9296, otherwise known as the “The Meat Inspection Code of the Philippines” the rule aims to promulgate specific policies and procedures governing the flow of food animals, meat, and poultry products.

The NMIS, formerly known as the National Meat Inspection Commission, functions as the exclusive national regulating body for all issues related to the inspection of meat and poultry products as well as meat hygiene. It is a specialized regulatory service attached to the Department of Agriculture (DA).