Over 2.2-K renew business permits

ON THE first day of the application, approximately 2,200 individuals sought to renew their mayor's permits with the Business Bureau.

In a radio interview on Wednesday morning, January 3, 2024, Maribel Paguican, head of the Business Bureau, disclosed that the number of applicants mirrored that of the previous year, 2023.

On the initial day of the activity, January 2, 2024, they received a total of 2,284 applications.

“So wala mi nag-expect nga ing ato ka daghan ang mag-renew dayon and although that is gamay, short of our performance last year kay January 3 ta nagsugod last year (We did not anticipate such a large number of individuals renewing their mayor's permit, and although it falls slightly below our performance from last year because we started the process on January 3),” she said.

She attributed the high number of applicants to individuals not being fully prepared to process their permits, as the activity commenced just a day after New Year's.

In comparison to the 2,479 applicants on January 3, 2023, the current number was only slightly lower.

To accommodate applicants, the Bureau designated various locations, including Gaisano Grand Citigate for Buhangin District residents, Sangguniang Panlungsod for Poblacion District residents, Almendras Gym for Agdao and Talomo District residents, Toril District Office for Toril residents, Calinan Gym for Calinan District residents, Baguio District Treasury Office for Marilog, and other locations in Paquibato and Bunawan.

Paguican said office hours were extended, operating from Monday to Saturday. Additionally, the last Sunday of January was reserved for those applying for renewal, with Sangguniang Panlungsod and Almendras Gym operating until 10 p.m. on the last day, January 31. Mall operations would continue until 8 p.m.

District offices in Calinan, Tugbok, and Toril would operate until 7 p.m., while those in Marilog, Baguio, and Paquibato would close at 5 p.m. for security reasons.

Paguican urged everyone to renew their permits promptly, emphasizing the time-sensitive nature of the activity.

Penalties would be incurred for late renewals, and despite the extended service hours, no further extension of days was anticipated.

She assured that issues related to long lines for renewals had been addressed, and for those wishing to avoid on-site transactions, online renewal options for the mayor’s permit are available. RGP