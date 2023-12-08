Over 225-K drivers with unpaid fines

Over 225,000 drivers have outstanding payments for citation tickets issued between 2017 and 2023, according to Dionisio Abude, chief of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO).

Speaking at the ISpeak media forum on Thursday, December 7, Abude revealed that since 2017, approximately 780,361 public utility vehicles (PUVs) and taxis were apprehended, with 554,517 settling their fines, leaving around 225,844 unpaid.

“Once nga na in place na ang system pag adtu gihapon nimo sa amoang opisina kay mubalik gihapon ni sa mga drayber nga naay violation kay mu reflect man didto (Once the system is in place, when a driver goes to our office, the violation they made will be reflected in the system),” Abude said.

Once apprehended, drivers are given seven days to settle the violation. Failure to pay results in additional fees for non-appearance.

Payment can be made at any city district treasurer's office in Davao, whether in Bunawan, Calinan, or Agdao districts, as long as it issues cedula (community tax certificate).

A 24-hour payment service is also available at the Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (Dcott), while the City Treasurer's Office (CTO) has an online payment system, which is more accessible for violators.

PMaj. Dexter Domingo, Head of the Davao City Police Office-Traffic Enforcement Unit (DCPO-TEU) said that based on the City Ordinance 0270-23 series of 2023, also known as the new Speed Limit Ordinance of Davao City, violators can no longer escape in paying for the violation. When a violator cannot pay for the penalty if they try to get government documents their violation will appear unless they settle their violation they would be given the documents that they need.

“Sa ating mga kababayan huwag na nilang maliitin ang city ordinance kasi nga binigyan yan ng ngipin ng local government ang CTTMO para palakasin yung collection sa mga nagviviolate (Dabawenyos, let's not underestimate the city ordinance, as the local government has empowered the CTTMO to strengthen the collection from those who violate it),” Domingo said.

Abude reported that CTTMO, including the operation of the Dcott, collected over P125 million as of November 2023. RGP