Over 2K infants receive critical immunizations

DR. JULINDA Acosta, chief of the City Health Office (CHO)-Technical Division, reported that the City Government of Davao has vaccinated approximately 500 infants aged zero to 23 months with their first dose of Pneumococcal Vaccine (PCV) from April 24 to 27, 2024.

During the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, May 2, 2024, at the City Mayor's Office, Dr. Acosta bared that a total of 543 infants received the first dose of PCV, 608 received the second dose, and 953 received the third dose within the same age group.

In addition, the CHO administered the first dose of pentavalent vaccines to 33 infants aged 24 to 59 months, with 12 receiving the second dose and 81 receiving the third dose.

Dr. Acosta emphasized ongoing efforts to catch up on immunizations for all age groups, part of the City's Periodic Intensification of Routine Immunization (PIRI) program.

The initiative was launched during World Immunization Week (April 22-27, 2024) to combat the spread of pertussis following a recent increase in cases.

The CHO also reported significant coverage of other vaccines, including the Measles antigen-containing vaccine (MCV) and Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), ensuring widespread immunization among Davao City's young population.

Additionally, the CHO reported two cases of Pertussis in Davao City on April 4, 2024, while the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC) recorded approximately 10 cases.

At least 1,153 infants aged zero to 23 months have received their first dose of the Measles antigen-containing (MCV) vaccine, and 1,258 have received their second dose. For infants aged 24 to 59 months, 547 received their first dose, and 858 received their second dose.

Regarding the Inactivated Polio Vaccine (IPV), around 873 infants aged zero to 23 months have received the first dose, and 898 have received the second dose. For the oral polio vaccine (OPV), approximately 153 infants aged 24 to 59 months received the first dose, 174 received the second dose, and 291 received the third dose. RGP



