Over 2K kilos of hot meat seized in Davao Region

OVER 2,000 kilograms of unsafe meat products have been confiscated by the National Meat Inspection Service Regional Technical Operation Center-Davao Region (NMIS RTOC-Davao) as part of heightened monitoring operations leading into the holiday season.

Speaking at the Davao Security Peace Press Corps forum on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, NMIS-Davao Regional Technical Director Dr. Lailanie Rose Rico reported that enforcement drives across accredited slaughterhouses, cold storage facilities, and distribution centers resulted in significant seizures of uninspected and mishandled meat.

"As of July 2026, baseline performance output sa NMIS 11, aduna na kita'y more than 2,000 kilos nga na-confiscate due to hot meat (As of July 2026 baseline performance output of NMIS, we have confiscated over 2,000 kilos of hot meat)," Rico said, explaining that enforcement focuses heavily on uninspected slaughter, cold-chain temperature deviations, and animal welfare infractions like forced water feeding (supak).

Despite the ongoing confiscations, Rico assured consumers that meat supplies — including pork, beef, and poultry — remain sufficient and stable across the Davao Region heading into the Christmas season.

"We can assure the public that the supply of meat here in Davao Region, including pork, poultry, and beef, is sufficient and stable," Rico emphasized. "We also have a continuous influx of live hogs and cattle coming from neighboring regions such as Bukidnon, Region 12, and Caraga to support the local demand."

Rico also confirmed that regular diagnostic monitoring at accredited slaughterhouses showed no presence of African Swine Fever (ASF) in regional facilities.

"Regularly, monthly nagahatag ta og (we provide) sampling for ASF testing through lateral flow tests and confirmatory testing via RADDL," Rico explained. "So far, our monitoring in accredited slaughterhouses remains negative for ASF."

To guarantee food safety, NMIS-Davao reminded the buying public to scrutinize meat stalls and look for proper official certification before purchasing.

"Amoang ginapahimangno sa atong mga consumers nga siguraduha nga ang inyong gipalit nga karne kay gikan sa accredited nga ihawanan ug adunay Meat Inspection Certificate o MIC (Our advice to consumers is to ensure that the meat they buy is from accredited slaughterhouses with a Meat Inspection Certificate or MIC)," Rico advised. "Look for the green inspection stamp directly on carcass meat, or ask the vendor to present the official certificate."

The agency will mark its 33rd Founding Anniversary and Meat Safety Consciousness Week from October 19 to 23, 2026.

"We will be celebrating our 33rd Founding Anniversary and Meat Safety Consciousness Week this coming October 19 to 23," Rico announced. "Naa kita'y (We will have a) series of activities including stakeholder seminars, blood donation drives, facility compliance visits, and a regional clean-up drive dubbed Linis Sa Bahay-Katayan. GRS