Over 2K rice, corn farmers in Digos City get cash aid

MORE than 2,000 rice and corn farmers in Digos City received government cash assistance amounting to nearly ₱4.7 million under the Presidential Assistance for Farmers and Fisherfolk Program (PAFFP) during a distribution caravan held at the Digos City Gymnasium on Thursday, July 2.

The assistance, facilitated by the Department of Agriculture Regional Field Office-Davao (DA-RFO-Davao), provided ₱2,325 to each of the more than 2,000 qualified beneficiaries. The initiative forms part of the national government's continuing support for farmers and fisherfolk affected by recent emergencies and disasters.

The distribution was conducted in partnership with the Office of the City Agriculturist (OCAG) and attended by local and regional agriculture officials.

During the program, Engr. Lorenzo Bermillo, development management officer 5 of DA–RFO-Davao, expressed gratitude to the farmers for their continued commitment to producing rice, corn, and other agricultural commodities despite the challenges confronting the sector.

He also assured beneficiaries that DA will continue implementing programs aimed at strengthening the agriculture sector, particularly as farmers prepare for the possible impacts of El Niño and other climate-related challenges.

Meanwhile, Davao del Sur Lone District Representative lawyer John Tracy Cagas encouraged the beneficiaries to use the financial assistance wisely and prioritize the needs of their families.

City Agriculturist Engr. Jerome Escobarte, conveying the message of Digos City Mayor Josef Fortich Cagas, reaffirmed the local government's commitment to supporting the programs and initiatives of the Department of Agriculture and the Office of the City Agriculturist. He said these efforts are intended to improve the welfare of farmers, fisherfolk, and other stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

The beneficiaries were selected from the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), the government's official database of farmers, fisherfolk, and other agricultural workers used to determine eligibility for various agricultural assistance programs and services.

Agriculture officials likewise encouraged qualified farmers and fisherfolk who have yet to enroll in the RSBSA to register through their respective municipal or city agriculture offices to gain access to future government interventions.

According to DA-RFO-Davao, the next phase of the PAFFP distribution caravan will extend financial assistance to qualified fisherfolk as part of the government's continued efforts to help strengthen the agriculture and fisheries sectors. DEF