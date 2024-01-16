Over 30K hired through Davao Peso in 2023

The Davao Public Employment Services Office (PESO), through an active partnership with national government agencies and stakeholders, was able to refer 36,005 Dabawenyos for local and overseas employment in 2023.

"We were able to refer to different companies a total of 36,005 applicants, of which, 34, 798 were hired in private companies and worked under emergency employment (Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa ating Disadvantage/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program), and 366 applicants were deployed in overseas," Davao PESO Manager Lilibeth Pantinople said in an interview with the City Information Office on Thursday.

Pantinople said that applicants hired on the spot during the 41 job fair activities conducted by the office from January to December were already included in the total count.

Also included in the number are those hired under Local Recruitment Activities, Special Recruitment Activities, Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), and the Government Internship Program.

She invited Dabawenyos to visit the Davao PESO Facebook Page for hiring announcements.

"Gina-encourage nato sila nga mag-visit lang sa atong PESO-Davao City FB Page kay didto nato gina-post ang atong online posting. They can register didto or pwede pud sila mag-email sa companies kay naa man didto'y mga email address, pero kung gusto nila magparegister gud sa PESO pwede pud (We encourage them to visit the PESO-Davao City FB Page because it is where our online posting is. They can register there or they can email the companies directly because the email address is also available, but if they want to register under the PESO they can also do so)," Pantinople said.

She said that those who register under the PESO can avail of pre-employment seminars for local applicants that teach them what to do in exams or interviews.

In 2023, the office, under the Pre-employment Seminar for Local Applicants (PESLA) conducted in PESO Offices and Schools, was able to conduct 243 seminars with 6,279 participants through a virtual platform & face to face.

Registration for the said program may also be done online or through face-to-face application at the PESO main office at Almendras Gym or the district offices.

"So kailangan nila muagi sa PESO Office, we have eight district PESO Offices, aside diri sa PESO main office so muadto lang sila sa district halls kay naa ta'y district PESO (So they need to go through the PESO Office, we have eight district PESO offices, aside from the PESO main office, they only need to go to the district halls because we have a district PESO there)," Pantinople said.

She said that the PESO is also located in the districts of Tugbok, Toril, Calinan, Agdao, Talomo, Buhangin, Bunawan, and Baguio.

Dabawenyos may contact the PESO through its FB Account or call 0909 344 5775. CIO