Davao

Over 35-K deployed for Pasko fiesta security

Month-long celebration aims to attract over 1.6 million visitors and boost the city's tourism industry
PASKO FIESTA SECURITY. The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has mobilized its Security and Safety Cluster for the Pasko Fiesta 2024 celebration, ensuring public safety throughout the event. A total of 35,386 personnel will be deployed, with an average of 1,041 officers per day, as announced by Retired Police Colonel Angel Sumagaysay during the send-off ceremony on November 26, 2024.
PASKO FIESTA SECURITY. The Davao City Police Office (DCPO) has mobilized its Security and Safety Cluster for the Pasko Fiesta 2024 celebration, ensuring public safety throughout the event. A total of 35,386 personnel will be deployed, with an average of 1,041 officers per day, as announced by Retired Police Colonel Angel Sumagaysay during the send-off ceremony on November 26, 2024.Bree Porras/SunStar Photo
Published on

THE Davao City Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) has deployed 35,386 personnel from various government and security units to ensure the safety and security of Pasko Fiesta sa Dabaw 2024.

PSSO Head Angel Sumagaysay, who represented Mayor Sebastian Z. Duterte during the send-off ceremony on Tuesday, November 26, at the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) Parade Ground, announced that the deployment will involve an "average of 1,041 personnel per day."

The personnel includes members from the police, military, and support units such as Central 911, the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CDRRMO), City Health Office (CHO), City Economic Enterprise (CEE), Philippine National Police-Maritime Davao Station, National Bureau of Investigation-Davao Region (NBI-Davao), Task Force Davao, and the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Sumagaysay said personnel assignments are designed to prevent violence or threats during the month-long Christmas event.

The City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO) expects over 1.6 million tourists to visit Davao, surpassing the 1.5 million visitors recorded in 2023. According to CTOO officer-in-charge Jennifer Romero, Pasko Fiesta plays a crucial role in the city's growing economic tourism, attracting mainly local visitors from nearby cities, municipalities, and provinces, as well as international guests.

For this year’s Pasko Fiesta, running from November 28, 2024, to January 1, 2025, the city government has approved a budget of P45 million to P50 million, a slight increase from the P42 million allocated in 2023. 

The celebration will feature popular events such as Parada sa Pasko and Banda Dasig, along with a new competition for Christmas costumes, Mugna sa Pasko, on December 15. DEF, KBP

Tourism
security
DCPO
celebration
Public safety
Davao City
Christmas
Pasko Fiesta
Christmas activities
Pasko Fiesta sa Dabaw
Davao PSSO
Christmas Festival
Pasko Fiesta 2024
Davao City Pasko Fiesta
Christmas celebrations
Davao City Pasko Fiesta 2024

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph