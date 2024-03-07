Over 3K cops to secure Davao for Holy Week

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) confirmed that a total of 3,189 police personnel across the region will be deployed for the commemoration of the Holy Week.

The number is an increase of 1,154 as the 2023 figure revealed that there were only 2,035 police officials who monitored the week-long religious event for Roman Catholics.

In an AFP-PNP Press Corps Southern Mindanao Media Forum on Wednesday morning, March 6, 2024, PRO-Davao spokesperson PMajor Catherine Dela Rey assured that there will be security forces on stand-by in every church and Police Assistance Desk (PADs) are also expected in the area.

Dela Rey added the importance of revisiting the culture of security or the police’s campaign of maintaining peace and order by not disregarding the rules and regulations they have been implementing at times of events such as Holy Week.

“Magmasid sa paligid, i-report kung may mapansin nga kaduda-dudang kilos at yong mga naiwan na gamit i-report dayon para atong ma-check, never hilabtan ang butang ha o kanang i-open ug i-allow ang authorities nga maoy mo-check nga naa moy napansin nga dugay na wa nabalikan,” Dela Rey said

(Be vigilant and report if you notice any suspicious behavior and those things that have been left behind, report them immediately for us to check. Never touch the thing or open it and allow the authorities to check the thing that you noticed that has not been claimed).

In 2023, there were around 7,000 personnel from different security agencies and clusters from force multipliers that were deployed to ensure the peaceful commemoration of the religious observation. DEF